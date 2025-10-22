Credibly Secures Patent for Proprietary AI SMB Lending Platform

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credibly, the AI-powered lending company that champions small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted and issued its U.S. Patent No. US 12,443,612 B2 covering a proprietary computing system and method of using Generative AI with Multiple Trained, Multi-Class Neural Networks and Machine Learning in the underwriting process and in the preparation of financing offers for SMBs.

With this approval, Credibly continues to push the boundaries of how AI can transform small business lending by modernizing how SMBs access capital. Credibly's patented process has transformed underwriting from a manual, time-intensive process into a faster, more automated, and innovative system powered by AI and Machine Learning.

Traditionally, underwriting requires individual underwriters to manually evaluate and verify each detail of every application. Credibly identified this process as an opportunity to embed advanced AI and Machine Learning throughout this workflow, developing a first-of-its-kind proprietary search engine that leverages Generative AI, trained neural networks, and proprietary databases with well-developed historical data sets to streamline how applications are reviewed. This innovation increases underwriting accuracy, speeds up funding decisions, and delivers a seamless, cohesive experience for small business owners seeking quick access to working capital.

"Securing this patent is a powerful validation of our team's vision to reimagine underwriting utilizing AI," said Ryan Rosett, co-founder and co-CEO of Credibly. "As far as we know, this is the first search engine to apply Generative AI with Multiple Neural Networks and Machine Learning to working capital origination at scale. With this patent now issued, we're doubling down on bringing these capabilities to even more merchants and partners, helping more small business owners get funded faster."

By integrating this patented technology, Credibly can assess affordability more precisely, generate better-matched financing offers, and help merchants access capital faster—all while strengthening risk management.

"This patent reflects how deeply AI has become part of Credibly's DNA," said Minyang "MJ" Jiang, Chief Strategy Officer at Credibly. "We've been intentional about weaving Generative AI and Machine Learning into every layer of our operations — not as a side project, but as a core capability that accelerates how we serve small businesses."

Credibly originally announced the provisional patent applications for this search engine in May 2024. Today's patent grant reflects Credibly's deep investment and leading-edge innovation in advancing GenAI across the SMB financing landscape.

About Credibly

Credibly is a fintech lending company that improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital for SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided access to more than $3 billion in capital to over 60,000 SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. Credibly made history in 2017 as the first company in its field to acquire the servicing rights to another alternative lender's portfolio ($250 million). The company has achieved steady growth, operated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and recorded exceptional origination numbers.

Credibly's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York and Arizona.

For more information, please visit www.credibly.com.

