Credijusto appoints Eduardo Mendoza as EVP and Head of Capital Markets & Corporate Development

MEXICO CITY, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican tech-enabled lender Credijusto has named Eduardo Mendoza as Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets & Corporate Development. The appointment comes soon after Credijusto's announcement of a US$100 million warehouse line with Goldman Sachs, which Mendoza was instrumental in closing.

The securitization and asset-backed finance specialist had been working as an advisor to Credijusto since 2017, but the move to bring him in-house represents part of a broader buildup of the company's capital markets team and activity. Mendoza will be tasked with securing further warehouse facilities, launching a credit fund and implementing a securitization program.

Mendoza previously co-founded SQN Latina, an equipment leasing platform, and was a Managing Director on the securitization-banking team at BMO Capital. Other previous employers include BBVA Bancomer and Santander Mexico. He completed over 70 transactions in his 25-year investment banking career, ranging from public and private asset-backed term securitizations to fund finance, CLO, corporate and real estate debt transactions — many of which were cross-border.

Credijusto, which is based in Mexico City, provides affordable asset-backed loans and equipment leases to the SME segment. Using a combination of cutting-edge software design, innovative applications of data science, and advanced internal processes for decision-making and product structuring, Credijusto provides better-priced products, faster delivery and superior customer experience than traditional lenders in Mexico.

