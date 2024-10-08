Credit Banc by Shield Advisory Group: Redefining Business Financing with Flexibility, Speed, and Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Advisory Group is excited to announce the launch of Credit Banc, a new financial partner for small business owners who refuse to let rigid financing stop their growth. Credit Banc offers a variety of quick, hassle-free funding solutions – from working capital to real estate loans – designed to support businesses when traditional lenders fall short.

Matthew R. Meehan (CEO) and Luigi Rosabianca (Operations Manager)

Credit Banc believes that small businesses are the backbone of this country. But let's be real – securing financing can be a headache. Long wait times, tedious paperwork, and outdated, one-size-fits-all criteria often leave capable business owners stuck and frustrated.

With Credit Banc, that's about to change.

"Financing shouldn't feel like you're jumping through hoops. It should be fast, straightforward, and tailored to your business," says CEO Matthew R. Meehan. "That's why we launched Credit Banc."

What Makes Credit Banc Different?

Not Just Another Lender: Credit Banc is a partner in your business's growth. With access to multiple lenders and a team of specialists, we streamline the funding process from start to finish.

Fast Approvals and Funding: Time is money. That's why we offer approvals within 24 hours and funding in as little as 3 days – some clients have even received their funds in just 7 days!

Tailored Solutions: We know each business is unique. Whether you're looking for equipment loans, working capital, or real estate financing, our team customizes solutions to fit your business's needs.

A Different Approach to Financing: Real Results, Not Empty Promises

Case in point: A trucking company was repeatedly turned down by SBA lenders simply because of their industry. Credit Banc saw the company's potential and secured them $150k on a 10-year term with manageable monthly payments – all within three weeks.

Or take the case of the boat upholstery company whose financials weren't perfect, and credit score sat in the mid-600s. Traditional banks shut the door. But Credit Banc opened one. We secured $50k in working capital over a 10-year term, giving the company the breathing room it needed to grow.

Ready to Get Started?

Forget about waiting around for answers or wading through endless red tape. At Credit Banc, we're all about getting you what you need, when you need it. Don't allow traditional lenders to hold your business back any longer. It's time to get the capital you need to grow – and grow fast.

For more information or to apply for funding, visit https://creditbanc.io/home-credit-banc

Contact:

Luigi Rosabianca

917-341-5543

[email protected]

SOURCE Credit Banc