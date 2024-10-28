Credit Banc is Empowering Small Businesses with Free Business Credit Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Banc, powered by Shield Advisory Group, is making a bold move to support small businesses with a free, no-strings-attached course aimed at helping them build stronger business credit. This program targets a key barrier that has kept many business owners from accessing crucial funding—an underdeveloped or low business credit score. Credit Banc's approach provides business owners with practical tools to strengthen their credit and secure the funding they need to grow, no matter their current credit situation.

For too long, many capable business owners have been shut out by traditional lenders who base decisions solely on credit scores. Credit Banc, however, sees beyond these numbers. "Too many promising businesses are turned away for reasons unrelated to their actual potential," says CEO Matthew R. Meehan. "This program is about helping owners build better credit so they can access the resources they deserve, regardless of where they're starting from."

Practical Solutions for Real Challenges

Credit Banc is dedicated to providing flexible financing solutions that look beyond traditional barriers. For instance, a trucking company with $13 million in revenue was burdened with multiple high-interest loans, paying $51,000 weekly. Credit Banc consolidated its payments to $18,000 per week, creating breathing room to manage and build its business credit.

Knowledge is Power: Free Credit Building Support

The free course by Credit Banc covers key aspects of building business credit, from understanding credit reports to practical steps for improving scores. "Business credit often holds small businesses back," explains Operations Manager Luigi Rosabianca. "Our goal is to simplify the process and give owners a real chance to grow."

With a commitment to empowering businesses, Credit Banc is helping owners strengthen their financial footing without waiting for approval from traditional lenders.

For more information on Credit Banc's free business credit course, visit https://creditbanc.io/businesscreditbuilder

