Credit Banc Partners with Kevin O'Leary's Tax Hive to Provide Business Owners with Comprehensive Tax Solutions
Oct 15, 2024, 08:57 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Banc, powered by Shield Advisory Group, has announced a strategic partnership with Kevin O'Leary's Tax Hive, a top provider of tax consulting, preparation, and audit services. This collaboration is a game-changer for small and medium-sized business owners, integrating access to vital funding with expert tax strategies designed to maximize financial growth.
A Comprehensive Approach to Business Growth
The Credit Banc and Tax Hive partnership offers a one-stop solution for business owners, merging proactive, year-round tax planning with essential funding solutions. Business owners often struggle between securing capital and managing complex tax obligations, but this partnership provides an innovative way to address both challenges. Credit Banc clients now have access to expert tax professionals who focus on minimizing tax burdens and optimizing financial performance.
"We're more than just a lender. Our goal is to help small businesses thrive," said Matthew R. Meehan, CEO of Credit Banc. "By teaming up with Tax Hive, we're not just offering funding solutions; we're offering a holistic approach to business success. We want to make sure every dollar works harder for you. That's what this partnership is all about."
Exclusive Free Tax Consultation
Credit Banc clients can now benefit from a free consultation with Tax Hive's expert CPAs and tax professionals. Whether they need tax preparation, audit support, or long-term tax planning, this personalized consultation provides valuable insights tailored to their unique business needs. This added service allows businesses to optimize their finances, keeping more of their revenue while preparing for growth.
Simplified Financial and Tax Solutions
This partnership revolutionizes how business owners approach funding and taxes, making financial management more straightforward. By integrating funding and tax planning, Credit Banc and Tax Hive are setting a new standard in business financial services.
For more information about how this partnership can benefit your business, visit https://creditbanc.io/tax-hive.
About Credit Banc
Credit Banc, powered by Shield Advisory Group, offers tailored funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, helping them grow with products like equipment financing and working capital loans.
About Tax Hive
Tax Hive, partnered with Kevin O'Leary, specializes in tax consulting, preparation, and audit services, helping entrepreneurs optimize their tax strategies and reduce financial risks.
Contact Information:
Luigi Rosabianca
917-341-5543
[email protected]
