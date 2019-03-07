Credit Builders Alliance appoints Experian's Abigail Lovell to Board of Directors

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Builders Alliance, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping organizations move people from poverty to prosperity through credit building, announced the appointment of Abigail Lovell, senior vice president of Global Corporate Responsibility & Shared Marketing at Experian, to its Board of Directors effective today.

This appointment, and Experian's ongoing involvement with Credit Builders Alliance, is a further testament to Experian's mission to align social responsibility with its commitment to helping consumers and advancing the company's business agenda.

"Experian has a long, proven history of commitment to consumers, and Abigail is an impassioned and accomplished leader who has pioneered innovative programs to help consumers learn about credit and how to successfully build and protect their credit profiles," said Dara Duguay, chief executive officer at Credit Builders Alliance. "We're thrilled to welcome Abigail to our board, and we look forward to her key leadership role and direct contribution to our pursuit of creating financial equity for all."

Lovell leads Experian's corporate responsibility initiatives and investments, overseeing the company's global social responsibility and social innovation programs. She also leads Experian's Shared Marketing for North America, designing and implementing integrated marketing programs across the company's multiple business lines. Additionally, Lovell chairs the company's Consumer Advisory Board, which connects consumer advocacy groups to Experian's social impact initiatives.

"I'm especially pleased and honored to join the Credit Builders Alliance board at such a pivotal point in time," said Lovell. "In the United States, there are about 100 million consumers who have been excluded from access to mainstream credit. Credit Builders Alliance and Experian have a fundamental and shared mission to serve the greater community and bring financial inclusion to everyone."

Furthering its focus on empowering consumers and improving financial access for millions of Americans, Experian recently announced Experian BoostTM, a free, first-of-its-kind product that will be available to all credit-active adults in the United States. Experian Boost empowers consumers to add positive payment history directly to their Experian credit file for an opportunity to increase their FICO® Score instantly. Experian Boost will give people with limited credit histories the opportunity to establish their creditworthiness, which is critical to improving financial inclusion in America.

About Credit Builders Alliance

Credit Builders Alliance (CBA) serves as a unique and vital bridge between our nonprofit members and the major credit reporting agencies (CRAs). Through this support, CBA helps people who are outside the financial mainstream build credit to achieve their goals and enjoy financial security for themselves and their families. Our core services, CBA Reporter and CBA Access, provide nonprofits with both the ability and critical technical assistance to report loan data to the CRAs and to pull low-cost client credit reports for the purposes of financial education, outcome tracking and underwriting.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments — from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at http://www.experianplc.com/ or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

