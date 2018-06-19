Credit card holders leave travel rewards on the table, according to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News Money, publisher of Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards of 2018, conducted the survey to understand the benefits and drawbacks of owning a travel rewards card. According to its 2018 Travel Credit Card Survey:

Fifty-three percent of respondents earned more than $300 in rewards in the last year.

in rewards in the last year. The most popular rewards options are free domestic flights (30.8 percent), followed by cash back (26.3 percent) and free nights at a hotel (18.7 percent).

Free hotel upgrades (10.4 percent) and free international flights (9.4 percent) are the least commonly redeemed rewards.

While the majority of credit card owners (70 percent) didn't intend to carry a monthly balance when signing up for a travel credit card, only half never carried a balance.

"If you travel frequently, have a good credit score and pay off your balance each month, you have the potential to earn a lot of perks with a travel rewards card," said Kimberly Castro, executive editor at U.S. News. "But before signing up, consumers should be aware of high annual fees or sign-up bonus spending requirements. You might have to travel a lot to offset these costs with rewards."

U.S. News publishes in-depth credit card guides to help consumers understand how to make credit cards work in their favor. Consumers can find advice on Comparing Cards, Maximizing Rewards and much more.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-card-holders-leave-travel-rewards-on-the-table-according-to-us-news--world-report-300668038.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

