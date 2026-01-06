AMESBURY, Mass., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Payments today announced a focused payment gateway and merchant account service that helps nicotine pouch websites restore stable credit card processing after being declined by Stripe, Square, their bank, or PayPal. Looking toward next year, the service solves the immediate problem of sudden account closures and held deposits by providing an underwritten, nicotine–friendly payment solution with clear pricing and one–on–one support.

Many mainstream processors treat nicotine pouches as high-risk and block them under "acceptable use" rules. That often leaves websites with frozen deposits and interrupted cash flow. Tower Payments' new offering for Q4 2025 and beyond addresses those risks by using underwriting teams experienced with both synthetic and tobacco-derived nicotine and by guiding merchants through any required Visa and Mastercard registration (additional network verification for regulated products).

Tower Payments opens accounts that integrate with major site builders while preserving existing checkouts and layouts. The gateway supports native and third-party connections for Shopify stores, WooCommerce sites (WordPress), ClickFunnels, and BigCommerce shops, and it also works with platforms such as Webflow and Wix through trusted third-party connectors. Each integration option is reviewed during prescreening, so nicotine websites get credit card processing that fits their site builder and workflow.

The service includes fraud prevention tools, optional recurring billing, card-on-file storage for subscriptions, and PCI DSS security to reduce online nicotine businesses' compliance burdens. According to their website, Tower Payments also focuses on transparent, up-front rates with no hidden integration fees, so website owners know expected costs and can avoid surprise charges that harm margins.

"We kept hearing the same story: good merchants shut down overnight and left scrambling," said Nyah Penney, founder of Tower Payments. "Our approach is practical: we listen, prescreen your business, and choose the right nicotine-friendly processor for your site so you can get back to selling without months of guessing."

Penney added, "You deserve simple answers when a processor pulls out. We walk you through the documents, expected timelines, and every step of registration so there are no surprises. I really think that real people, real help, and predictable costs are what restore confidence."

To limit friction at signup, Tower Payments prescreens applicants before submitting underwriting paperwork and clearly explains required documents (such as business licenses and transaction histories), so businesses ideally avoid common delays. This prescreen step reduces launch delays and lowers the risk of held deposits that typically follow misclassification with mainstream providers.

Tower Payments' service matters now because nicotine pouch merchants, like all e-commerce website owners, need predictable cash flow with fewer held deposits and clearer settlement timing to maintain their operations in 2026 and beyond. Details can be found on Tower Payments' nicotine pouch credit card processing page.

About Tower Payments

Founded in 2015 by Nyah Penney, Tower Payments provides payment processing to high-risk e-commerce stores and regulated businesses. The company focuses on transparent pricing, specialized underwriting, and hands-on customer service to help website owners in regulated industries obtain reliable credit card processing. To learn about the company and other high-risk solutions, visit the Tower Payments home page.

