Credit Card Products for a New User Environment, 2020 Research - Post COVID-19, Many Behavioral Changes Among Cardholders are Likely to be Long Term, if Not Permanent

The pandemic changed life as we know it for credit card lenders and cardholders. Being a lender is not so simple anymore.



Profitability is under siege, driven by loss provisioning, declining outstandings, changing spending patterns, debit competition, erosion in the power of rewards, and a deep recessionary environment. Primarily driven by the externality of the COVID pandemic, many behavioral changes among cardholders are likely to be long term, if not permanent.



This research, Credit Card Products for a New User Environment, indicates a shift in credit and debit patterns. Contactless payments mean more to merchants, consumers, and issuers than ever. Durable spending is down; consumptive spending is up. And, credit card deferrals do not seem to carry the stigma they once did. Rewards consume a large portion of interchange, and in a shifting market, all costs must receive consideration.



"You cannot simply throw rewards at consumers and expect profitable market share", comments Brian Riley, Director, Credit Advisory, and the author of the research note Credit Card Products for a New User Environment. Riley adds that "Credit cards are certainly not going away, but expect lower returns, higher risks, and shifting purchase patterns at least through 2025."



And, do not forget the investor. It might be balance sheet lending or asset-backed securitizations enabling the credit card lender, but without the investment, card lending will cease. Lending is a risk-based business; it requires a return for tolerating the risk.



Highlights of the research note include:

Credit and debit purchase transactions

Credit and debit average ticket

Consumer panel data on usage and alternative payments

Changing payment methods since COVID-19

New payment technology usage

Estimated Income and expenses, 2018 versus 2020

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Big Shifts in Volume, New Competition from Debit



4. Consumer Attitudes Were Already Trending Toward Debit

Pre-Pandemic Shifts

Post-Pandemic Shifts

5. Product Design for New Profitability Realities

Profitability Recap: A Swift Decline in Outlook

The Product Challenge: More than Reorganizing Deck Chairs

Top-Of-Wallet Strategies for Today's Profitability Challenges

6. Conclusions



7. References

Related Research

Endnotes

Figures

Combined credit/debit card transaction volumes in Q2 2020 are down 12% YOY

Combined purchase volume is down about 7% YOY in Q2 2020 driven by declining credit cards; debit now leads

Average ticket continues to grow but is up markedly for debit as "daily spend" categories remain strong

Banks are more affected by declining card outstandings, but some are attributed to earlier write-offs

Half of consumers say they are reducing credit card use, a new high since the end of the Great Recession

Those consumers decreasing their use of credit cards are most likely to use debit

Consumers have been consolidating their use of favored cards since 2018

Charge and GPR prepaid users are more likely to cite increased use due to the pandemic

Use of contactless transaction technologies has increased, compared with contact chip cards

Credit line changes attributed to the pandemic are relatively common, considering the short timeline

Loan loss provisions pose a significant drag on 2020 profitability, but softening income drives the longer-term threat

The immediate levers of profitability focus on policy and operational execution; product design is for the longer-term

The top-of-wallet strategy building the only card you need

Companies Mentioned



American Express

Discover

Mastercard

Visa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msh03u

