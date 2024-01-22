Credit-Cards-as-a-Service Global Market Report: Key Considerations for Building a Card Program

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 Credit-Cards-as-a-Service Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the payments sector has become more distributed, the growth of digital payments has led to an increasing number of banking and financial services entities offering credit cards to their audiences. Many of these products are built on top of fintech credit card program managers, which have proliferated in the past five years as consumers have moved further away from cash.

For many, launching a card as a core business or an extension of existing operations is an appealing prospect. While credit cards are everyday products, present in the wallets of hundreds of millions of Americans, they are a complex financial product. Acting as a payment tool, an open-ended revolving loan product, a platform for consumer loyalty programs, and more, it requires capital and industry knowledge to build and maintain a credit card program.

As consumers, we consider credit cards profitable products based on the public earnings reports of the top bank issuers, such as Chase, American Express, Citibank, and Discover. However, credit cards are complex and risky products, and it is a challenge to make money by building a card program from scratch.

Over the past few years, a new option has emerged for companies that seek to build or embed a credit card program. They no longer need to convince a traditional bank to offer a co-branded program or undertake a laborious, expensive, multi-year journey to build a proprietary technology and financial stack to operate a card product. Today, more than a half-dozen financial technology startups offer Credit-Cards-as-a-Service (CCaaS), a fully managed credit card platform that can rapidly (in as few as six months, but typically nine to 12) deliver a modern credit card experience to a brand's customers.

This guide offers insights into creating a credit card program, how to determine which aspects you might directly manage or build, and when to engage a CCaaS provider. After reviewing this report, the goal is for you to gain a clear understanding of the key players in the industry and the roles they play. It is intended to equip you with the knowledge to save time and resources, ensuring a swift program launch and confidence in your long-term decision-making.

This report provides detailed market insights to inform decisions for banks, credit unions, startups, and established companies choosing a service provider in this burgeoning industry. Through the significant amount of data and updated frameworks provided in the report, businesses will be empowered to make better decisions and allocate resources with greater efficiency. Companies will now be able to save months of time with direct access to information that would typically require multiple meetings, demos, or RFIs to acquire.

This report explores the varying solutions, similarities, and differences between program managers. The robust report spans 16 pages, each including valuable data and analysis on the six major credit-cards-as-a-service platforms. This report covers critical aspects such as funding, investors, customers, and capabilities, ensuring readers receive a well-rounded view of the industry's competitive landscape.

The comprehensive coverage includes an in-depth exploration of pricing models and expected fees associated with building a co-brand credit card program, a crucial consideration for businesses aiming to optimize their financial strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Launching a Card Program

Considerations for Building a Card Program

Key Differences

Trade-Offs

CCaaS Working Model

Comparing CCaaS Providers and Traditional Issuers

CCaaS Pricing Models

Flat Rate Pricing Model

Tiered Pricing Model

Providers

Partner and Customers

High-Level Program Features

Card Features and Support

Origination and Issuing Features

Program Management Features

Compliance and Security Features

Future Outlook

Index of Charts

Card Payments by Value

Elements of a Card Program

Flat Rate Pricing Model

Tiered Pricing Model

Provider Comparison

Partner and Customer Comparison

High-Level Program Features Comparison

Card Features and Support Comparison

Origination and Issuing Features Comparison

Program Management Features Comparison

Compliance and Security Features Comparison

Company Coverage

American Express

Chase

Citibank

Discover

