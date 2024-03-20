Credit Intermediation Market size to increase by USD 649.87 bn between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global credit intermediation market size is estimated to grow by USD 649.87 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.36% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 35%.

Credit Intermediation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 649.87 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.22 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Geographic Landscape

The credit intermediation market in North America experiences robust growth due to the presence of leading vendors and the increasing popularity of credit lending among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). With over 30 million SMEs in the US alone, there is a significant demand for personalized agreements to support their business expansion. Rapid industrialization in developing countries contributes to this trend. However, the agreement process lacks transparency, posing business challenges and increasing the risk of frauds. Banking institutions play a crucial role in this market, with a rise in investments during the forecast period. Safeguarding investors' financial status is essential, especially given the potential risks associated with fraud enterprises. The end use segment includes various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and technology, each with unique business needs. Maintenance of regulatory compliance and adherence to ethical standards are key to market growth. For further information on region wise segment analysis with historic (2018- 2023) and forecast values (2024- 2028)- Download a sample report

Key Company

Credit Intermediation Market is concentrated; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Credit Intermediation Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Bank of America Corp., Barclays PLC, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Wells Fargo and Co.

Market Segmentation

This Credit Intermediation Market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Individual, Enterprise) Type (Tied credit intermediation, Ancillary credit intermediation, Non-tied credit intermediation) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market Segmentation by Application

In the Market Scenario Analysis of the Credit Intermediation Market, the individual segment is projected to lead with significant market share through 2023 and beyond. Trends include the rise in adoption of credit intermediaries for Personalized agreements and a growing focus on becoming Credit Counselors. Drivers include increasing debt management needs amid a challenging economy, leading to a surge in demand for credit counseling. Rapid industrialization and developing countries present an Opportunity for growth. However, Market risk factors such as Lower operating costs and Lack of transparency pose challenges. Additionally, the increasing number of frauds in the sector necessitates Impact Analysis from Governments and Banking Institutions to ensure regulatory compliance and investor protection.

Research Analyst Overview

The Credit Intermediation Market refers to the financial system where banks and other financial institutions act as intermediaries between borrowers and lenders. This market plays a crucial role in the economy by facilitating the flow of funds from surplus units to deficit units. The regulatory environment, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, plays a significant role in the functioning of this market. Markets such as the Money Market and the Capital Market are integral parts of the Credit Intermediation Market. Banks and financial institutions use various instruments like Commercial Papers, Certificates of Deposit, and Securitization to facilitate credit intermediation. Markets like the Interbank Money Market and the Wholesale Money Market are essential components of the Credit Intermediation Market. The efficiency of this market is marked by the availability of funds at reasonable rates to borrowers and the return on investment for lenders. The Credit Intermediation Market is a complex system that requires a well-regulated and efficient financial infrastructure to function effectively. Download a sample report

