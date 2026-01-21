Credit Key Closes $90M in Growth Capital to Scale B2B Payments Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Key, a B2B payments and financing platform, today announced the close of $90 million in new growth capital, including a strategic partnership with global investment manager Barings.

The new capital will be invested in scaling growth and strengthening Credit Key's continued product innovation as B2B eCommerce merchants, marketplaces, and fintech platforms increasingly seek solutions to support their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers shopping online.

"Flexible payment options are becoming a core requirement in B2B eCommerce," said John Tomich, CEO and Founder of Credit Key. "Barings shares our conviction that seamless checkout and access to working capital are critical to how businesses operate today. This partnership reflects the strength of our business and positions us well for our next phase of growth."

Credit Key helps small businesses pay for what they need to grow through fast, transparent access to net terms and flexible payment options. Embedded directly into merchant eCommerce and sales workflows, Credit Key removes friction from B2B purchasing and gives buyers more control over cash flow.

"We're at an inflection point in B2B commerce. As business buying rapidly digitizes, flexible payment options will separate winning platforms from the rest. Credit Key is building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of B2B eCommerce, and we're thrilled to back this team as they capture that opportunity." — Mike Searles, Head of North America Capital Solutions, Barings.

The company plans to use the new capital to accelerate product development, scale partnerships with platform providers, and expand merchant relationships across the US.

About Credit Key

Credit Key is a B2B payments and financing platform that helps merchants increase conversion and order size by offering flexible payment options at checkout. Built for modern B2B commerce, Credit Key integrates seamlessly into existing eCommerce and sales workflows, enabling buyers to access net terms and flexible repayment options. Learn more at www.creditkey.com .

About Barings

Barings is a $470+ billion* global asset management firm that partners with institutional, insurance, and intermediary clients, and supports leading businesses with flexible financing solutions. The firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, seeks to deliver excess returns by leveraging its global scale and capabilities across public and private markets in fixed income, real assets and capital solutions. *As of September 30, 2025.

