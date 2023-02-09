Credit Key Signs WebstaurantStore and over 100 other Top Merchant Brands in 2022

Through the company's partnership, WebstaurantStore experienced a more than 800% increase in average order value

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Key , the fastest growing B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Over-Time fintech startup, announced today the signing of 119 merchants in 2022 including Dun & Bradstreet, Doosan, Rocket Industrial, and WebstaurantStore. Credit Key had over 3x YoY borrower volume growth in 2021.

Credit Key's Buy-Now-Pay-Over-Time function is seamlessly integrated into every sales channel for merchants. Merchants equipped with Credit Key benefit from immediate payment, greater average order value (AOV), and stronger customer loyalty, while borrowers benefit from instant credit decisions, 0% interest for the first 30 days, and terms up to 12 months.

As a result of leveraging Credit Key's innovative technology platform, WebstaurantStore, a leading commercial-grade kitchen equipment supplier, has significantly increased shopping cart conversions and solved cash-flow issues by providing customers up to $50,000 in credit and terms up to 12 months. With more financial flexibility for its customers, WebstaurantStore experienced an 841% lift in average order value since partnering with Credit Key.

"There truly aren't partners out there with such deep expertise and sophisticated technology to make payments more flexible and frictionless. Through our partnership with Credit Key, their technology fulfills a big need we had and we're thrilled with the results Credit Key has delivered so far."

-Tim Kelley, Director of Payments for WebstaurantStore

"We're proud to provide flexible payment solutions to businesses of all sizes in this challenging economic environment. Business buyers are searching for ways to extend their credit on payments, and their merchants are looking for ways to differentiate their offering and increase customer loyalty, while also streamlining their accounting. Credit Key is the solution for hundreds of merchants and thousands of borrowers, and we're just getting started."

-John Tomich, CEO & Co-Founder at Credit Key

This announcement comes on the heels of Credit Key's unprecedented fourth year of 4x growth in the B2B payments space, as well as their recent $15M equity funding round from RedBird Capital, Bonfire Ventures, and Greycroft, and $100M debt financing from Fortress Group. Credit Key is using this funding to expand its comprehensive B2B payments platform and ensure the company's continued explosive growth.

About Credit Key

Credit Key is a B2B payment solutions company that allows merchants to offer instant financing to their customers through their field sales teams, e-commerce checkout, over the phone, or in physical locations. Credit Key's proprietary process facilitates lightning-fast financing approval that is unique in the B2B space and helps merchants drive sales, revenue, and conversions, risk-free. Merchants equipped with Credit Key also benefit from immediate payment, greater AOV, and stronger customer loyalty. Borrowers benefit from instant credit decisions, 0% interest for 30 days, and terms up to 12 months. Visit creditkey.com or follow us on Twitter @getcreditkey .

Clarity Global for Credit Key

[email protected]

623-910-2861

SOURCE Credit Key