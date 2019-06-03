Credit One Bank® Adds New Exclusive Perks To The Official Credit Card Of NASCAR®

A list of new benefits and offers for the Official Credit Card of NASCAR from merchants such as Pit Boss Grills, Goodyear and NASCAR Members Club can be found at creditonebank.com/nascar.

"Credit One Bank has become a part of the NASCAR family over the past three years, and we're thrilled with the success of our first co-branded credit card," said Laura Faulkner, Vice President of Marketing at Credit One Bank. "This partnership with NASCAR has been a win-win-win scenario—for the Bank, NASCAR, and race fans, which is why we are thrilled to be able to offer new exclusive perks that benefit our existing card members as well as incentivize new fans to get the card."

In addition to its partnership with NASCAR, Credit One Bank is also the primary sponsor of Kyle Larson, rising-star driver of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Credit One Bank is proud to be the Official Credit Card of NASCAR and invites race fans to join one of America's leading credit card providers, serving millions of card members nationwide. To apply for the Credit One Bank NASCAR credit card, visit www.CreditOneBank.com/NASCAR.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Big 12 Conference and the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Aviators.

