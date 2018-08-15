Credit One Bank And NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Bring Unique Experience To Students Of Meeting Street Academy

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8377951-meeting-street-academy-credit-one-bank-kyle-larson-donation/

"It was a lot of fun to visit Meeting Street Academy again, seeing the work that's being done and getting a chance to spend time with the students" said Kyle Larson. "These kids have bright futures and I hope we were able to further motivate and encourage them to work hard and persevere."

Students got an up-close view of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 complete with the latest addition of the school's logo to the car, which Larson unveiled during the assembly. Larson then visited K-2 grades, delivering a signed copy of his book to each classroom, coloring books, and die-cast car replicas of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to each student. Additionally, the CGR pit crew gave a presentation about teamwork and life lessons learned through racing to third, fourth, and fifth grade classes.

"We were so pumped to have Kyle come back and update us on everything that's happened in the last year. His message about responding to setbacks and overcoming obstacles was a really powerful one for us" said Dirk Bedford, Principal of Meeting Street Academy. "Kyle used the things he learned from those challenges to have an extraordinarily successful year and our MSA scholars look forward to doing the same thing at school this year."

"Credit One Bank is proud to contribute to the mission of Meeting Street Academy to empower young people from underserved neighborhoods. Our hope is that this donation will help a new generation of students get excited about learning, reading, and racing," said John Coombe, Senior Vice President of Communications for Credit One Bank. "We're proud to utilize our partnerships with Chip Ganassi Racing and NASCAR to create this unique opportunity for the students of Meeting Street Academy. To have Kyle, a successful NASCAR driver, share his personal story is invaluable to these students."

Credit One Bank is committed to giving back to local communities through donations, volunteering, and creating special events for those in need. Credit One Bank focuses on three primary areas of community outreach: affordable housing, employment services, and education.

About Credit One Bank



Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR and the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. For more information, please visit CreditOneBank.com.

About Chip Ganassi Racing



Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two factory Ford GT's in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT's in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

For more information: www.chipganassiracing.com

About Meeting Street Academy



Meeting Street Academy is the flagship school of Meeting Street Schools (MSS) – a network of public and private schools that was founded upon the belief that all children deserve an excellent education regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic circumstances, and that all children have the ability to excel in the classroom. Where access to quality public education or affordable private alternatives is severely limited, MSS is providing children with transformational educational opportunities. Opened in 2008, Meeting Street Academy is a private school serving students in grades PK3 – 5th who would otherwise attend schools that were below average.

For more information: www.meetingstreetschools.org

