Credit One Bank And Six Flags® Unveil A Brand-New Visa Card

Theme park enthusiasts will enjoy exclusive offers and benefits at 24 participating Six Flags locations in the United States when they use their Credit One Bank Six Flags Rewards Visa—including 3X rewards points on all Six Flags purchases such as park admission, dining, merchandise, and more. Card members will also receive 2X points on gas, groceries and hotels, and 1X points on all other purchases. In addition, card members can earn up to 10% automatic cash back rewards from participating merchants through the More Rewards Program.

As an added benefit of the partnership between Credit One Bank and Six Flags, all Credit One Bank card members will receive exclusive coupons and discounts to use at participating Six Flags locations all year long.

"If you are a thrill seeker and want to earn rewards just by using your credit card at a Six Flags park or filling up the tank on the drive there, then our Six Flags Rewards Visa is the credit card you've been dreaming of. It provides unique benefits that have been specifically tailored for theme park enthusiasts," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing, Credit One Bank.

"We are thrilled to partner with Credit One Bank to develop the Credit One Bank Six Flags Reward Visa card as a rewards-based credit card for our guests," said Vice President Strategic Marketing and Partnerships Stephanie Borges. "Six Flags continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to deliver added value and unique offerings to our loyal fans and guests, maximizing their Six Flags experience."

For more information on the Credit One Bank Six Flags Rewards Visa, please visit www.creditonebank.com/credit-cards/six-flags.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a data-driven financial services company based in Las Vegas. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of credit card products for people in all stages of financial life. One of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, Credit One Bank offers credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE® and Six Flags®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

