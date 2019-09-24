Credit One Bank Appoints The Richards Group as Agency of Record

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a leading credit card issuer in the U.S., has named The Richards Group as the company's new brand advertising agency. Working closely with Credit One Bank leadership, The Richards Group will be responsible for overall creative advertising strategy as well as media planning and buying.

The Richards Group is the largest independent advertising agency in the United States and was founded in 1976 by Stan Richards. The Dallas-based agency has extensive experience working with financial institutions.

"As Credit One Bank expands our offerings and reaches out to new audiences, we set out to find the ideal partner that could further articulate our vision and guide us in expanding our reach in 2020 and beyond," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing. "We know we made the right choice by selecting an agency that can create meaningful messaging through the use of innovative media solutions."

David Hall, principal at The Richards Group, said, "We are thrilled to work with Credit One Bank. They are already a proven leader in their category, and we believe they have unlimited potential. We look forward to the opportunity to elevate their brand, help introduce their exciting new products, and create broad awareness of the Credit One Bank brand."

For more information about Credit One Bank, N.A. visit https://www.creditonebank.com/.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Raiders, Official Credit Card of the Big 12 Conference, and Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Aviators.

About The Richards Group

The Richards Group, located in Dallas, is the largest independent brand-building shop in the nation. Clients include the brands of Keurig Dr Pepper, Charles Schwab, The Home Depot, Motel 6, Orkin, Ram Trucks, The Salvation Army, Sub-Zero, Wolf and many others. The Richards Group can be found at richards.com or on Twitter @RichardsGroup.

SOURCE Credit One Bank

Related Links

https://www.creditonebank.com

