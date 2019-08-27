Credit One Bank Becomes An Official Sponsor And The Official Credit Card Of The Raiders, And A Founding Partner Of Allegiant Stadium

As a partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, Credit One Bank will host a branded sideline club. In addition, game day activations, and numerous television, radio, and social media assets will be featured. Credit One Bank will continue its philanthropic efforts by launching, Credit One Bank for the Community, an initiative alongside the Raiders.

"With this partnership, Credit One Bank will become an essential part of the game day ritual for Raiders fans everywhere. From card member benefits and in-game activations, to exclusive experiences, fans of Raider Nation will see Credit One Bank's commitment to the team on and off the field," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing for Credit One Bank.

The announcement comes a year after Credit One Bank launched the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, and serves to bolster the company's prominence in the world of sports. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Big 12 Conference, and the Las Vegas Aviators.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Big 12 Conference, the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Aviators, and the Official Credit Card of the Raiders.

About Allegiant Stadium

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, with construction scheduled to be completed in 2020, Allegiant Stadium will become a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders. Allegiant Stadium will be ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including globally recognized sporting events, concerts, as well as be the future home of UNLV Football. The Allegiant Stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually, while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

SOURCE Credit One Bank