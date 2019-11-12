Credit One Bank Becomes Proud Partner Of Six Flags

All current Credit One Bank card members will have the chance to access exclusive benefits and special savings on admission at all 23 participating Six Flags locations in the United States beginning this holiday season and continuing into 2020.

"With this exclusive partnership, Credit One Bank continues to expand its product offerings while further engaging with the everyday consumer," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing, Credit One Bank. "Six Flags guests can now enjoy even more benefits of being Credit One Bank card members with access to perks on everyday purchases."

"We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Credit One Bank where we will utilize our award winning in-park digital network, experiential expertise, and our wide range of admissions and in-park offers to help drive card acquisition," said vice president strategic marketing & partnership, Stephanie Borges.

The new affiliation between Credit One Bank and Six Flags will offer an expanded product portfolio to reach a broader range of consumers. This compelling credit card and benefits will be available to new and existing card members soon.

This announcement comes on the heels of Credit One Bank's recently announced partnership with the Raiders, as the Official Credit Card of the Raiders and a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. As one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank issues Visa®, Mastercard®, and American Express® products, as well as the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One Bank is also the official credit card partner of the Raiders, Big 12 Conference, and Las Vegas Aviators. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and connect with us @CreditOneBank on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

SOURCE Credit One Bank

Related Links

https://www.creditonebank.com

