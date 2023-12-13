CREDIT ONE BANK EXPANDS DIGITAL BANKING PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF JUMBO HIGH-YIELD SAVINGS ACCOUNT

New Jumbo High-Yield Savings Account Offering 5.05% APY* to Maximize Returns on Big Investments

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S., announced today the launch of its new Jumbo High-Yield Savings Account (JHYSA) offering a 5.05% APY* to qualified customers.

With a minimum deposit of $100,000, the highly competitive savings rate allows customers to grow their savings with confidence. In addition to being insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the JHYSA has zero maintenance fees, provides account holders the flexibility to deposit or withdraw funds and gives access to the Bank's Loyalty Rate Program that rewards customers for opening more than one deposit account. Additionally, customers have 24/7 Account Access online and through the Credit One Bank Deposits mobile app.

The launch of the JHYSA is a key milestone in Credit One Bank's initiative to expand its digital options for current and future customers who want to manage their money with ease. Credit One Bank's digital banking portfolio also includes a Jumbo Certificate of Deposit (CD) and Jumbo Bump-Up Certificate of Deposit (Bump-Up CD).

"At Credit One Bank, we understand consumers' desire for convenience. By providing digital financial services, we're able to help customers meet and exceed their financial goals with ease," says David Herpers, Senior Vice President of Digital Banking and Customer Engagement. "The new Jumbo High-Yield Savings Account expands Credit One Banks's digital offerings, giving customers more power than ever to grow their money."

In addition to the JHYSA, Credit One Bank's Jumbo CD and Bump-Up CD offer industry-leading rates of return at 5.45%* and 4.50%*, respectively, with a minimum deposit of $100,000. The Jumbo CD comes with guaranteed returns and exclusive account benefits including a 10-day rate guarantee and customizable interest and rollover options. Customers will enjoy similar benefits with the Bump-Up CD, with the additional option to adjust their rate higher one time during the term.

Consumers can visit CreditOneBank.com/deposits to find information about each digital banking product including savings and CD rates, account benefits, terms and conditions, and account sign-up.

*Rates subject to change.

About Credit One Bank:
Credit One Bank is a financial services company and one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as high-yield certificate of deposit and savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, WWE, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

