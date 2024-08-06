Credit One Bank Launches a Travel Card on the American Express Network Featuring Up To 10X Points on Eligible Travel

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S., today announced the launch of the Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® card. This offering allows cardmembers to earn up to 10X points on eligible travel (see details below), 5X points on dining and gas, and 1X points on all other purchases. Rewards points can be redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise and more, across a variety of travel, entertainment, and retail categories.

Wander American Express cardmembers earn:

The Credit One Bank American Express Wander card

10X points on eligible hotels and car rentals booked through the Credit One Bank travel portal powered by Priceline

5X points on other eligible travel including flights, dining, and gas purchases

1X points on all other purchases

"I am thrilled to introduce the new Wander American Express card to the Credit One product lineup while customers are planning and enjoying travel," said Credit One Bank President and CEO Robert DeJong. "Starting today, Credit One Bank will issue a travel card on the Amex network that's available to a wider range of consumers than other travel cards. Even those with average credit can enjoy the card's best-in-class rewards while gaining benefits from Amex, a leader in rewards and loyalty."

Wander American Express is an excellent option for customers with an average to excellent credit history who want to earn rewards on both everyday purchases and travel.

"Our partnership with Credit One Bank makes it easier for Wander cardmembers to earn amazing rewards while accessing affordable travel," said Priceline Partner Solutions Vice President and General Manager Matthew Shutt. "Cardmembers are empowered to conveniently and easily book their travel with access to Priceline's extensive inventory of travel deals."

Wander Amex cardmembers also can take advantage of a variety of American Express network perks, including:

Up to 15% off car rentals, Platinum status, priority service, and car upgrades with SIXT

Up to 10% off and car upgrades from Hertz

Up to 15% off and car upgrades from Avis

Car Rental Loss & Damage Insurance

Worldwide Travel Accident Insurance

Extended Warranty Coverage

"Credit One Bank and American Express have partnered together to create fantastic travel benefits for Wander cardmembers," said William Stredwick, Senior Vice President, Global Network Services, American Express. "Through this collaboration, cardmembers can be proud to own the Wander American Express card for travel."

These benefits combined with Credit One Bank's highly rated mobile app make this one of the most compelling new credit card programs available today for existing and prospective Credit One Bank cardmembers.

All Credit One Bank cardmembers receive free online access to their credit score, Zero Fraud Liability protection, and automatic reviews for credit line increases. The Wander American Express card does not charge a foreign exchange fee.

For more information or to apply for the Wander American Express card, visit CreditOneBankTravel.com.

About Credit One Bank:

Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the U.S. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Credit One Bank offers a full spectrum of credit card products including cash back and points-based cards as well as jumbo CDs and high-yield savings accounts. Credit One Bank is also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the Official Credit Card of NASCAR, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com, in our Newsroom, or on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

