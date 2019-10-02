Credit One Bank Launches New Cash Back Rewards Card Backed by the American Express Network

"The new Credit One Bank American Express Card offers our card members more choice and value while broadening our credit card offerings overall," said Robert DeJong, chief executive officer, Credit One Bank. "And, at the same time, we're offering customers the chance to earn more cash back rewards, on every purchase, wherever they use the card. American Express is a leader in rewards and loyalty, and we are proud to offer our customers a strong product with the security and value of the American Express Network."

This credit card will offer a wide range of unique discounts from leading brands through Amex Offers, as well as early access to concert and event tickets from American Express Experiences. Additional features and benefits include*:

Unlimited 1% cash back rewards on all purchases

Retail & Return Protection

Travel Accident Insurance

Extended Warranty Coverages

"We look forward to partnering with Credit One Bank, one of the fastest growing issuers in the industry, to offer their customers a card with the strongest value, rewards and services of any Credit One Bank credit card," said William Stredwick, senior vice president, Global Network Services, American Express. "This partnership expands and extends the backing of our brand to more people, providing important card protections, offers and access that only American Express is known for."

These benefits combined with Credit One Bank's industry leading mobile app make this one of the most compelling new credit card programs available today for existing and prospective Credit One Bank card members.

Visit https://www.creditonebank.com to learn more today.

*Terms: https://www.creditonebank.com/pre-qualification/terms/all-terms

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Credit One Bank is also the Official Credit Card of the Raiders, Official Credit Card of the Big 12 Conference, and Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Aviators. Learn more at creditonebank.com, and connect with us on facebook.com/creditonebank, instagram.com/creditonebank, linkedin.com/company/creditonebank, twitter.com/creditonebank, and youtube.com/creditonebank.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com, and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

SOURCE Credit One Bank

