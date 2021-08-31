Credit One Bank Launches Wander Card to Drive More Rewarding Adventures

" The Wander Card rewards travelers for getting out to explore this country's beautiful destinations and helps card members reap rewards at the planned and impromptu stops and experiences along the way," said David Herpers, senior vice president of product at Credit One Bank. "This is not your typical travel credit card; it does not involve miles, loyalty programs, executive lounges or global escapes. We are filling an important gap in the market by giving road trippers, stadium tailgaters, amusement park fanatics and everyday adventurers the opportunity to earn more rewards on the things they love."

The Wander Card is a premier travel credit card and the latest in a series of credit cards introduced as part of Credit One Bank's Life Ever Rewarded marketing campaign. Pointsephone, goddess of points, makes her debut as a spokesdeity for Credit One Bank and will appear in ads that showcase the possibilities of travel adventure and ease of accumulating points with the Wander Card.

Card member perks include:

$80 statement credit for the purchase of a qualifying National Park Pass, valid at more than 2,000 recreation areas across the U.S. This offer is available within the first year from account opening.

5X points at recreational and amusement parks, including national parks, museums, and professional sporting arenas

3X points at restaurants and lodging, including campgrounds and resorts

1X points on all other purchases

Discount on Thousand Trails Camping Pass

Discount on regular-priced experiences with Maverick Helicopters

"We have expanded our product portfolio in the last two years to offer unique credit cards and dynamic rewards to card members across the credit spectrum. We hope simple, attainable rewards built around peoples' passions and everyday expenses – from the gas you put in your tank at a small town pitstop, to the hidden gem restaurant, to those tickets to visit a place you always wanted to go – will inspire card members to take even more adventures," said Herpers.

Rewards points can be redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise and more across a variety of travel, entertainment, and retail categories. All Credit One Bank card members receive free online access to their Experian credit score, Zero Fraud Liability, and automatic reviews for credit line increases. The Wander Card has a $95 annual fee.*

For more information or to apply for the Wander Card, visit CreditOneBank.com/Wander.

*Wander Card: Variable APR for purchases and cash advances is 23.99%. Minimum interest charge—$1. Annual fee--$95. Fee for foreign purchases—either $1 or 3% of each purchase transaction in US dollars, whichever is greater. Cash advance fee—either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa® , Mastercard ® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR ® , the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE ® and Six Flags ® . Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

