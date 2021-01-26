Credit One Bank Pledges $1 Million to Best Friends Animal Society

In the coming months, Credit One Bank will introduce a co-branded credit card with Best Friends designed for pet lovers. In addition to the $1 million commitment by Credit One Bank, a percentage of every purchase made with the credit card will be donated to Best Friends, making it easy for customers to give back to the animal welfare nonprofit.

"Our partnership with Best Friends Animal Society is one example of Credit One Bank's commitment to our customers that we care about the issues and aspects of their lives they hold near and dear to their hearts," said John Coombe, senior vice president of Credit One Bank. "We're honored to help do our part and look forward to giving our customers a way to make their everyday spending go further in positively impacting the lives of pets across this country."

"Best Friends is incredibly grateful for Credit One Bank's generous donation and commitment to our efforts to making America no-kill by 2025," said Julie Castle, chief executive officer, Best Friends Animal Society. "Credit One Bank is helping us lead this important, lifesaving charge and truly exemplifies Best Friends' motto that by working together, we can save them all."

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a data-driven financial services company based in Las Vegas. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of credit card products for people in all stages of financial life. One of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States, Credit One Bank offers credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, and NASCAR®, and is a proud partner of WWE, Six Flags®, and the Las Vegas Aviators. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

In addition to the partnership with Best Friends Animal Society, Credit One Bank supports philanthropic organizations including Boys & Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, U.S. Vets and Family Promise Vegas.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, in partnership with more than 3,100 animal welfare groups. In addition, it has operations in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City and Northwest Arkansas, and operates the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Founded in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from an estimated 17 million per year to around 625,000. Determined to bring the country to no-kill by the year 2025, Best Friends and its nationwide network of members and partners are working to Save Them All®. To check out the pet lifesaving dashboard and for more information, visit bestfriends.org.

