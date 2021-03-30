Credit One Bank Spokesdeity Proclaims Everyday Purchases Now More Rewarding

Enter Cashios, god of cash back and new spokesdeity for Credit One Bank. A transplant from ancient times who is mystified by the modern world, Cashios possesses infinite knowledge on one topic: cash back rewards. In a series of ads, activations, and appearances, Cashios introduces Credit One Bank's Platinum Rewards Visa and the brand's commitment to providing competitive and compelling rewards.

"Credit card advertising is cluttered with celebrity appearances and tired messages aimed only at the top-spending elite," said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. "What we believe is simple: great products, rewards, and credit options should be accessible when you need them. We're dramatically expanding our product portfolio and delivering new rewards to customers across the credit spectrum. Simple and attainable reward tiers is what consumers will enjoy from Credit One Bank."

The new marketing efforts for Credit One Bank, dubbed "Life Ever Rewarded," are initially focused on the Credit One Bank Platinum Rewards Visa. This Platinum Rewards Visa credit card gives 5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 of eligible purchases on gas, groceries, mobile phone service, and internet, cable, satellite TV services each year, then 1% thereafter, plus 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases. Card members may also receive up to 10% cash back rewards on select merchant offers through Credit One Bank's More Rewards program.

All Credit One Bank card members receive free online access to their Experian credit score, Zero Fraud Liability, and automatic reviews for credit line increases.

Additional spokesdeities will be introduced by Credit One Bank as future products and rewards are unveiled. Credit One Bank is running media on national and regional television, on streaming platforms, and digital and social media. Cashios and future spokesdeities will also be integrated into Credit One Bank's sports, entertainment, and charitable initiatives.

When asked for comment, Cashios decreed, "In return for Credit One Bank's finest credit card, I shall grace their commercials with my presence and spread their name to the farthest reaches of this realm."

For more information, visit CreditOneBank.com.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. The company is a proud partner of major entertainment organizations including NASCAR®, Six Flags®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, WWE, and more. For more information, visit CreditOneBank.com and follow the company @CreditOneBank on Facebook and Twitter.

*Credit One Bank can neither confirm nor deny Cashios' availability for interviews

