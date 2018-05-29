Credit One Bank’s New Jobs Contribute To Record Las Vegas Employment Rate

The growth of Credit One Bank is attributed in part to the opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Southwest Las Vegas earlier this year. New roles have been created in the company's technical, analytical, and marketing departments, and the company is currently hiring to fill nearly 100 positions as the bank continues to flourish.

Those interested in learning more about available jobs can visit www.CreditOneCareers.com.

"Credit One Bank services over 10 million card members nationwide, and we're proud to call Las Vegas home," said Ann Krutchik, senior vice president of human resources at Credit One Bank. "We are pleased to contribute to the growth of jobs in Las Vegas. Our employees appreciate the entertainment, recreation, cost of living, and other lifestyle opportunities Southern Nevada has to offer."

According the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, non-farm payroll employment across the country increased by 164,000 in April, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.9 percent. Employment in professional and business services increased by 54,000 in April adding a total of 518,000 jobs over the past 12 months.

Credit One Bank has called Las Vegas home for more than 20 years and is committed to supporting the local economy and community, both as a technology and data-driven employer and through its sponsorship and philanthropic efforts.

About Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, N.A. is a technology and data-driven financial services company offering a full range of consumer credit card products. In addition to being one of the largest credit card banks in the United States, Credit One Bank is the exclusive issuer of the Official Credit Card of NASCAR® and the Official Credit Card of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights®. For more information, please visit www.CreditOneBank.com.

