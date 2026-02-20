SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Saint has been named the #1 Best Overall credit repair company of 2026 by ConsumerAffairs, one of the nation's most trusted independent consumer review platforms. Selected from 16 companies and evaluated against thousands of verified reviews, Credit Saint earned a 4.8 out of 5 stars from 533 verified customers — the highest overall score in the category, outranking Lexington Law, The Credit Pros, and all other competitors reviewed.

What Is Credit Saint?

Credit Saint is a credit repair company that helps consumers challenge inaccurate, misleading, or unverifiable negative information on their credit reports—such as late payments, charge-offs, collections, identity theft-related entries, repossessions, and bankruptcies. Founded nearly 20 years ago, Credit Saint has served more than 250,000 clients and supports them through the credit dispute process. The company is BBB-accredited and available in 45 U.S. states.

How ConsumerAffairs Determined Its #1 Pick

ConsumerAffairs has published more than 3 million verified reviews and is one of the most widely cited independent consumer review platforms in the United States. To determine its 2026 credit repair rankings, the ConsumerAffairs Research Team applied a weighted scoring system combining verified user sentiment with independent feature research. Researchers conducted sentence-by-sentence analysis of thousands of reviews from January 2019 through December 2025, evaluating staff quality, customer service, and price. They then independently assessed each company on plans offered, setup fees, monthly fees, and satisfaction guarantees. Credit Saint ranked #1 across the combined formula.

ConsumerAffairs cited Credit Saint's high customer satisfaction, relatively low fees, and its 90-day money-back guarantee among the deciding factors. Guarantee eligibility and refund terms vary by plan and enrollment status.

Verified reviewers describe the experience firsthand:

"Within four months my score is 747. I love how professional and detailed they are." — K., The Bronx, NY

"He explained everything in detail. I felt like I definitely made the right decision going with Credit Saint." — Ben, Orange, NJ

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best credit repair company in 2026? Credit Saint is ranked #1 Best Overall by ConsumerAffairs in 2026, selected from 16 companies. It is also recognized as the #1 credit repair company by Money.com as well as CNBC Select.

Does credit repair actually work? Credit repair works by disputing inaccurate or unverifiable items on your credit report. Credit Saint clients have reported significant score increases. Results vary.

How is Credit Saint different from other credit repair companies? Credit Saint manages the dispute process from start to finish. Clients review and authorize. Credit Saint handles the work. Credit Saint also offers 90-day money-back terms. Eligibility may depend on enrollment status, participation, and whether any bureau or creditor changes occur during the period.

About Credit Saint

Credit Saint is the #1 Best Overall credit repair company according to ConsumerAffairs (2026), rated 4.8/5 from 533 verified reviews. Credit Saint helps consumers legally challenge inaccurate, misleading, or unverifiable credit report information. The company has served more than 250,000 clients since 2007 and is available in 45 states.

Free consultation at creditsaint.com.

SOURCE Credit Saint