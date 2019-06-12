Credit Scores Show a Noticeable Division in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a good credit score is a sign of good financial health. We all know that reducing your debt, and not spending beyond what you can afford can help increase your credit score. But, here's a surprise: good credit scores are not evenly distributed across the U.S.

As a general rule, the average credit score is higher in northern states than the average credit score in southern states.

Best and Worst States for Credit Scores - FitSmallBusiness.com

The editors at FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication, wanted to find out why this is so. The quality of education tends to be higher in the North, which results in more responsible decision-making, and often, higher incomes. Southerners tend to suffer from bad personal credit due to poorly ranked educational systems and a heavy dependence on government aid. Southerners also tend to have higher bankruptcy filing rates than northerners. These intriguing correlations prompted the editors to analyze other location-specific factors that might affect credit scores. Writers and editors researched financial, social, personal and environmental factors for each state.

You'll find the entire report HERE.

THE BEST AND WORST STATES FOR CREDIT SCORES FOR 2019

The 12 Best

#1 Minnesota Credit Score: 709 #2 Vermont Credit Score: 702 #3 New Hampshire Credit Score: 701 #4 South Dakota Credit Score: 700 #5 Massachusetts Credit Score: 699 #6 North Dakota Credit Score: 697 #7 Wisconsin Credit Score: 696 #8 Iowa Credit Score: 695 #9 Nebraska Credit Score: 695 #10 Hawaii Credit Score: 693 #11 Washington Credit Score: 693 #12 Connecticut Credit Score: 690

The 12 Worst

#38 Kentucky Credit Score: 663 #39 Tennessee Credit Score: 662 #40 New Mexico Credit Score: 659 #41 West Virginia Credit Score: 658 #42 Arkansas Credit Score: 657 #43 South Carolina Credit Score: 657 #44 Oklahoma Credit Score: 656 #45 Texas Credit Score: 656 #46 Nevada Credit Score: 655 #47 Georgia Credit Score: 654 #48 Alabama Credit Score: 654 #49 Louisiana Credit Score: 650 #50 Mississippi Credit Score: 647

FitSmallBusiness editors used these weighted baseline metrics to factor into their analysis:

Cost of Living (10 percent)

(10 percent) Median Household Income ( 10 percent)

10 percent) Quality of public education (10 percent)

(10 percent) Percent of residents with a bachelor's degree (10 percent)

(10 percent) Unemployment rates (10 percent)

(10 percent) Average debt per person (10 percent)

(10 percent) Bankruptcies per 100,000 residents (10 percent)

(10 percent) Median age of residents (10 percent)

(10 percent) State spending on public assistance (10 percent)

(10 percent) Marital status (10 percent)

"None of this means that any individual northerner is more credit worthy than any individual southerner," says Sarah Wright-Killinger, Managing Editor, FitSmallBusiness. She added: "But, it is interesting to see how credit scores and location correlate."

About FitSmallBusiness.com :

With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 2.5 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.

For more information on this list and this topic, please contact Sarah Johnson, 216293@email4pr.com, 917-864-6355.

CONTACT:

Sarah Johnson

216293@email4pr.com

917-864-6355

SOURCE FitSmallBusiness.com

Related Links

http://www.FitSmallBusiness.com

