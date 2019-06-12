Credit Scores Show a Noticeable Division in the U.S.
Northern States Have The Winning Scores
FitSmallBusiness.com Ranks The Best and Worst States for Credit Scores in 2019
Jun 12, 2019, 08:39 ET
NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a good credit score is a sign of good financial health. We all know that reducing your debt, and not spending beyond what you can afford can help increase your credit score. But, here's a surprise: good credit scores are not evenly distributed across the U.S.
As a general rule, the average credit score is higher in northern states than the average credit score in southern states.
The editors at FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication, wanted to find out why this is so. The quality of education tends to be higher in the North, which results in more responsible decision-making, and often, higher incomes. Southerners tend to suffer from bad personal credit due to poorly ranked educational systems and a heavy dependence on government aid. Southerners also tend to have higher bankruptcy filing rates than northerners. These intriguing correlations prompted the editors to analyze other location-specific factors that might affect credit scores. Writers and editors researched financial, social, personal and environmental factors for each state.
THE BEST AND WORST STATES FOR CREDIT SCORES FOR 2019
The 12 Best
#1 Minnesota
Credit Score: 709
#2 Vermont
Credit Score: 702
#3 New Hampshire
Credit Score: 701
#4 South Dakota
Credit Score: 700
#5 Massachusetts
Credit Score: 699
#6 North Dakota
Credit Score: 697
#7 Wisconsin
Credit Score: 696
#8 Iowa
Credit Score: 695
#9 Nebraska
Credit Score: 695
#10 Hawaii
Credit Score: 693
#11 Washington
Credit Score: 693
#12 Connecticut
Credit Score: 690
The 12 Worst
#38 Kentucky
Credit Score: 663
#39 Tennessee
Credit Score: 662
#40 New Mexico
Credit Score: 659
#41 West Virginia
Credit Score: 658
#42 Arkansas
Credit Score: 657
#43 South Carolina
Credit Score: 657
#44 Oklahoma
Credit Score: 656
#45 Texas
Credit Score: 656
#46 Nevada
Credit Score: 655
#47 Georgia
Credit Score: 654
#48 Alabama
Credit Score: 654
#49 Louisiana
Credit Score: 650
#50 Mississippi
Credit Score: 647
FitSmallBusiness editors used these weighted baseline metrics to factor into their analysis:
- Cost of Living (10 percent)
- Median Household Income (10 percent)
- Quality of public education (10 percent)
- Percent of residents with a bachelor's degree (10 percent)
- Unemployment rates (10 percent)
- Average debt per person (10 percent)
- Bankruptcies per 100,000 residents (10 percent)
- Median age of residents (10 percent)
- State spending on public assistance (10 percent)
- Marital status (10 percent)
"None of this means that any individual northerner is more credit worthy than any individual southerner," says Sarah Wright-Killinger, Managing Editor, FitSmallBusiness. She added: "But, it is interesting to see how credit scores and location correlate."
About FitSmallBusiness.com:
With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 2.5 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.
