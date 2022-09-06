Credit Sesame Bolsters Executive Leadership team

Credit Sesame brings in a new leadership team to deliver on the next evolution of its financial wellness platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial wellness platform Credit Sesame today announced the line-up of its executive leadership team. After an extensive search, the executives assembled during 2021 and 2022 join the company at a time when credit and financial wellness has never been more important for consumers.

Adrian Nazari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Credit Sesame stated, "Credit Sesame has always been driven by a commitment to helping people improve their credit and financial well-being. Our new leadership team is uniquely qualified to close the chasm between credit wellness and banking ever-present in today's market. These talented individuals are passionate, purpose-driven and bring diverse experiences and perspectives from fintech and banking, to technology and gaming. We have assembled an impressive team that will allow us to innovate and deliver on our mission to make credit and financial well-being accessible for all."

Bronwyn Syiek joins as President of Credit Sesame. Previously, she served as President of NASDAQ-listed QuinStreet, a pioneering online marketing and media business focused on deep expertise in select industry verticals, including financial services. She is a seasoned leader with deep technology expertise and proven track record scaling high performance organizations. She was a non-executive Director of International Personal Finance, a UK listed company and is currently a non-executive director of the Oxford University Press. Prior to this, Bronwyn was a Director of Business Development and Strategy at De La Rue and spent over 10 years in investment banking and consulting with McKinsey. Bronwyn said, "I'm thrilled to be working alongside my friend Adrian Nazari and was drawn to Credit Sesame's mission to help all people improve their financial well-being. Credit Sesame's amazing growth story has already helped millions of our customers achieve greater financial well-being. I believe we are in a unique position to deliver on our purpose thanks to a deep understanding of customers, analysis and application of proprietary data, AI and credit expertise that is unrivalled in the market."

Marcus Beisel joins as Chief Product Officer to steer product vision, strategy, and innovation. Marcus brings over 20 years of experience in financial services and technology. Prior to Credit Sesame, Marcus held several executive leadership positions including Head of Product Design and Research at LendingClub, SVP of Strategy at Wells Fargo's Consumer Credit Division, and CIO of the Consumer Group at Intuit that included TurboTax, Mint, and Quicken. Marcus commented, "Credit Sesame was the first fintech company to offer consumers free access to their full credit profile and a credit builder digital banking service in one app. We focus on user friendly design, helpful guidance, and speed-to-value. Our goal is to deliver a customer experience that brings both utility and delight."

Tim Kamienski joins Credit Sesame as Chief Marketing Officer to guide the company's brand vision, strategy, and marketing organization. Tim brings a wealth of experience as a brand storyteller, growth driver, and capability builder. Tim's previous experience includes Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment where he was Vice President of Marketing for a games' portfolio based on iconic brands across DC, Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat and LEGO. Previously, Tim held a variety of marketing leadership positions at PlayStation and Electronic Arts building marketing, brand and product strategies for global brands that included Uncharted, The Last of Us, The Sims and SimCity. Tim said, "I've been fortunate enough to work with some of the most beloved brands in the world and jumped at the opportunity to lead the next chapter in Credit Sesame's amazing brand story."

David Bagatelle joins Credit Sesame as Chief Banking Officer. He is an entrepreneur and seasoned executive in the banking and financial services industry. Previously, David has held several top leadership positions including Chief Banking and Revenue Officer at Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc., President of the middle market bank at CIT Group, EVP and President of New York metro markets at Sterling National Bank. He was one of three executives who founded Signature Bank, serving as Executive Vice President, a member of the Bank's executive committee, and President and CEO of Signature Securities. David said, "I have been in the banking industry for over 30 years. Money, credit and banking are intertwined with spending and savings playing an important role in the ability to achieve financial health and stability. I'm excited to build on our successful banking services that includes Sesame Cash and Credit Builder."

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform, leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better credit and financial health and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit and save money. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and with Sesame Cash and credit builder banking, Credit Sesame helps accelerate consumers' credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

