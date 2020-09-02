Credit Sesame customers can now earn up to 15 percent cash back instantly with Sesame Cash

Credit Sesame's Cash Back Offers is one of the only merchant rewards programs with no points and no waiting. Customers can earn instant cash back and discounts based on where they shop. They can save money toward everyday expenses like gas, cable bills, and groceries, as well as earn cash back on purchases at their favorite restaurants and retailers. The Credit Sesame mobile app makes saving money even easier by revealing nearby stores and restaurants with available offers and discounts.

Sesame Cash is the only digital bank account that also rewards customers when they improve their credit score on Credit Sesame's platform. Since launching general availability of Sesame Cash in May, Credit Sesame has rewarded thousands of customers in cash rewards for improving their credit scores. Between March and June, Credit Sesame saw its customers' credit scores increase by an average of 19 points despite the economic downturn. In addition to cash back rewards, customers can receive perks like daily free credit score updates, monitoring alerts and $1 million credit and identity protection insurance.

"Financial stability and confidence is about having a healthy credit score and cash flow, and we want to help our customers with both," said Miro Pavletic, General Manager and Head of Global Banking, Credit Sesame. "With Sesame Cash and features like real-time cash back rewards and rewards for improving their credit score, we are helping customers put more money back in their pocket than any other digital banking service. Whether you're looking to buy groceries or debating where to grab takeout, we can connect you with the brands you love and give you cash back instantly."

With Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame is among the fastest growing digital banking service providers in the U.S. The company is continuing to roll out several new features and resources designed to help consumers manage and grow their cash and credit together, including a smart bill pay service, savings roundup of transactions to save or pay down debt, mobile device protection and more.

Credit Sesame's deep financial knowledge of its customers' cash and credit picture allows for better personalization and effective offers such as credit cards, loans and credit products from Credit Sesame's expansive network of financial partners.

Credit Sesame has been operationally profitable since 2016, and the company has a proven track record: About 60 percent of Credit Sesame members have seen their credit score improve within the first six months of using the platform — 50 percent have seen their credit score improve by more than ten points in their first six months, and 20 percent have seen their credit score improve more than 50 points in their first six months.

To learn more and to sign up for Sesame Cash, visit www.creditsesame.com/sesamecash or download the free Credit Sesame mobile app for iPhone and Android .

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame's mission is to help consumers work toward financial stability and ultimately create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Strong credit health is inextricably linked to financial health and stability, and with the launch of Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame will help consumers manage both. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower the cost of credit and save money. Credit Sesame is funded by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors, including Menlo Ventures, Inventus Capital, Globespan Capital, IA Capital Groups, NortonLifeLock, Capital One Ventures, Stanford University, and ATW Partners, among others. Credit Sesame currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

