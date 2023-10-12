Credit Sesame Named Platinum Winner of Future Digital Awards for its Innovative Sesame Credit Builder Banking

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Sesame , a leading financial technology company, is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition as the Platinum winner in the Fintech Innovation - Financing Platform category at the Future Digital Awards , presented by Juniper Research. This honor celebrates Credit Sesame's groundbreaking recent innovations, particularly its Sesame Credit Builder , which allows users to build and improve their credit score with their everyday debit purchases.

Sesame Credit Builder brings inclusion and breaks down the barriers for everyone and specially people with low or limited credit history to build better credit history. Unlike a traditional secured credit card, there is no credit check, no up-front security deposit, and no interest charges. Consumers simply make purchases or pay for bills with their Sesame debit card and get the credit they deserve.

"We are honored to be recognized as the Platinum winner in the Fintech - Financing Platform category at the Future Digital Awards," said Marcus Beisel, Chief Product Officer at Credit Sesame. "Sesame Credit Builder is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to providing financial solutions that empower individuals to take control of their credit futures. We believe that everyone deserves access to financial opportunity, and this award reaffirms our dedication to making that a reality."

The Future Digital Awards, presented by Juniper Research, celebrate excellence in the digital technology sector. The awards highlight industry leaders and innovators who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in various categories, setting new standards for digital innovation and excellence.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform, leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better financial health and stability and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit and save money. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and with Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame helps accelerate consumers' credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

