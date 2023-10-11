Credit Sesame's Credit Builder Named Finalist for 13th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Sesame , a leading financial technology company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for the 13th Annual BAI Global Innovation Awards for its Sesame Credit Builder product. The BAI Global Innovation Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions in the financial services industry, celebrating organizations that have successfully designed and delivered unique innovations that positively improved customer relationships, drove organizational changes and served their communities.

Credit Sesame's inclusion as a finalist in this esteemed awards program is a testament to the company's commitment to building and offering innovative financial tools for every consumer. With a focus on empowering people to achieve financial wellness and improve their credit health, Credit Sesame has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Sesame Credit Builder helps people improve their credit score by building a positive payment history with everyday debit purchases. Historically, users with positive credit payment history can see an average credit score increase of 35 points. Unlike a traditional secured credit card, there is no credit check, no up-front security deposit, and no interest charges.

"We are honored to be named a finalist for the BAI Global Innovation Awards," said Marcus Beisel, Chief Product Officer at Credit Sesame. "This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. At Credit Sesame, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional value to our users, and we are thrilled to see our efforts acknowledged on a global stage."

The BAI Global Innovation Awards, hosted by BAI, a nonprofit organization that delivers actionable insights to the financial services industry, serve as a platform to honor companies that have made outstanding contributions to the industry through innovation. Each year, the awards showcase a select group of finalists that have demonstrated exemplary innovation in various categories, including customer experience, operational excellence, and societal impact.

About Credit Sesame

Credit Sesame is a financial wellness platform, leveraging the latest technology, AI and analytics to help consumers achieve better financial health and stability and create better opportunities for themselves and their families. Credit Sesame has helped millions of consumers improve their credit scores, increase their approval odds, lower their cost of credit and save money. Strong credit health leads to better financial health and stability, and with Sesame Cash, Credit Sesame helps accelerate consumers' credit and financial wellness in one place. Credit Sesame is funded by leading institutional and strategic investors. It currently operates in the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Credit Sesame, visit www.creditsesame.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

