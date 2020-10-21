Credit Suisse Advances Institutional Sustainability Initiative Through Partnership with Equilibrium

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Suisse is pleased to announce that it has achieved another milestone in fulfilling its institutional commitment to sustainability. Credit Suisse Asset Management will partner with sustainability infrastructure and resource management leader Equilibrium to expand the resources through which each of them is able to make capital available to industries and businesses that share in their mutual commitment to sustainability.



Credit Suisse Asset Management is a multi-specialist boutique manager operating within a leading global financial institution. Equilibrium innovates and manages sustainability-driven businesses and the deployment of capital within the sustainable real asset and resource management spaces.



This partnership follows Credit Suisse's establishment in July of an Executive Board-level function—Sustainability, Research & Investment Solutions (SRI)—to accelerate Credit Suisse's ambition to be a leader in sustainability. SRI has a commitment to provide at least CHF 300 billion of sustainable financing over the next decade in fulfillment of the bank's and its clients' mutual desire to deploy capital sustainably.



In support of this global initiative, Credit Suisse Asset Management and Equilibrium will jointly develop and manage a sustainable infrastructure and resource management platform. This collaboration will combine Credit Suisse's global reach, institutional operating platform and deep expertise in sustainability with Equilibrium's industry leadership in building pioneering, institutional, sustainability-driven real asset and resource management capabilities.



Eric Varvel, Global Head of Credit Suisse Asset Management, commented, "Equilibrium is an ideal partner for our franchise given our shared history in sustainability, alternatives and real assets. This partnership marks another landmark in Credit Suisse's sustainability strategy to help address pressing environmental challenges."



Marisa Drew, Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Head of Sustainability, Strategy, Advisory and Finance at Credit Suisse added, "We are delighted to support CSAM's collaboration with recognized sustainability leader Equilibrium in pursuit of our shared mission to mobilize capital for good. Today's announcement builds on Credit Suisse's long history of ground-breaking sustainability strategies, from co-founding one of the early leaders in microfinance and impact credit, to integrating sustainability into Credit Suisse real estate portfolios, and finally to innovating in the fields of conservation and energy transition finance."



Dave Chen, CEO of Equilibrium Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with Credit Suisse on this mandate to address the changing resource infrastructure landscape. While we cannot reverse climate change completely, we can mitigate its impact by creating more sustainable infrastructure. By managing the environmental risks around food production, waste, water and energy, we can foster greater stability and security in those areas."



Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 48,800 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.



Equilibrium Capital Group

Equilibrium Capital Group innovates and manages sustainability-driven businesses and the deployment of capital within the sustainable real asset and infrastructure spaces such as controlled environment foods, waste-water-energy distributed infrastructure, and climate resilience infrastructure. The firm has offices in Portland, Oregon; San Francisco, California; and London, England.



