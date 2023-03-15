Credit Suisse International Announces Tender Offers for Certain Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW)

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Suisse International (the Offeror) announced today invitations to Holders of the outstanding securities described in the table below to tender such securities for purchase by the Offeror for cash for aggregate total consideration, excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment, of up to U.S.$2,500,000,000 (the Maximum Purchase Consideration), subject to increase or waiver of the Maximum Purchase Consideration as described in the Offer to Purchase, (each such invitation an Offer and together, the Offers).

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offers which are contained in the offer to purchase dated March 15, 2023 (the Offer to Purchase) prepared by the Offeror, and are subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the outstanding debt securities listed in the table below (together the Notes and each of the listed series of the Notes a series) issued by Credit Suisse AG, acting through its New York Branch, are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase, copies of which are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Dealer Manager and the Information and Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Details of the Offers

Acceptance Priority

Level(1) Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Number Maturity Date Principal Amount

Outstanding (millions) Fixed Price(2) 1 1.000% Notes due 2023 22550L2D2 / US22550L2D25 May 05, 2023 $1,917 $980.00 2 0.520% Notes due 2023 22550L2F7 / US22550L2F72 August 09, 2023 $1,232 $970.00 3 Floating Rate Notes due 2023 22550UAD3 / US22550UAD37 August 09, 2023 $591 $950.00 4 0.495% Notes due 2024 22550L2E0 / US22550L2E08 February 02, 2024 $923 $900.00 5 Floating Rate Notes due 2024 22550UAB7 / US22550UAB70 February 02, 2024 $946 $950.00 6 4.750% Notes due 2024 22550L2J9 / US22550L2J94 August 09, 2024 $1,121 $950.00 7 3.625% Notes due 2024 22546QAP2 / US22546QAP28 September 09, 2024 $2,882 $925.00 8 3.700% Notes due 2025 22550L2H3 / US22550L2H39 February 21, 2025 $1,991 $925.00 9 Floating Rate Notes due 2025 22550UAF8 / US22550UAF84 February 21, 2025 $333 $900.00 10 2.950% Notes due 2025 22550L2C4 / US22550L2C42 April 09, 2025 $1,266 $900.00

________________________ (1) Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions of the Offers described in the Offer to Purchase, if the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) is not satisfied with respect to every series of Notes, we will accept Notes for purchase in the order of their respective Acceptance Priority Level specified in the table above (each, an "Acceptance Priority Level," with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 10 being the lowest Acceptance Priority Level); provided, however, the Offeror may (x) waive the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition with respect to one or more Offers and accept all Notes of the series sought in such Offer, and of any series of Notes sought in Offers with a higher Acceptance Priority Level, validly tendered and not validly withdrawn; or (y) skip any Offer for Notes that would have caused the Maximum Purchase Consideration to be exceeded and purchase all Notes of the next sequential series with a lower Acceptance Priority Level that we are able to accept without exceeding the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition. It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase. If a given series of Notes is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered will be accepted for purchase. No series of Notes will be subject to proration pursuant to the Offers.

(2) The Total Consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the "Total Consideration") payable per each $1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase will be the fixed price specified in the table above (the "Fixed Price") for such series of Notes. The Total Consideration does not include the applicable Accrued Coupon Payment, which will be payable in cash in addition to the applicable Total Consideration.

Rationale for the Offers



The Offers are consistent with the Credit Suisse Group AG's proactive approach to managing overall liability composition and optimising interest expense and allow us to take advantage of current trading levels to repurchase debt at attractive prices.

The Offeror and Credit Suisse AG expect to retire and cancel any Notes tendered and purchased pursuant to the Offers.

Total Consideration for the Offers

In respect of any Notes (i) validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Withdrawal Date, or (ii) validly tendered after the Expiration Date and at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures and accepted for purchase by the Offeror, the Offeror will pay a cash purchase price per U.S.$1,000, in principal amount equal to the Total Consideration for the relevant series. The Total Consideration for each series will be the Fixed Price specified in the table above for such series of Notes.

Accrued Interest

In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will receive a cash payment equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date for such Notes to, but excluding, the Initial Settlement Date (the Accrued Interest, and the payment thereof, the Accrued Coupon Payment).

Settlement of the Offers

The Total Consideration and Accrued Coupon Payment for Notes of the relevant series validly tendered pursuant to an Offer at or prior to the Expiration Date, and accepted for purchase, will be paid to Holders on the applicable Settlement Date. The Initial Settlement Date with respect to an Offer (other than tenders pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures) will be promptly following the Expiration Date and is expected to be March 24, 2023, which is the second business day after the Expiration Date.

The Total Consideration and Accrued Coupon Payment for Notes validly tendered after the Expiration Date and at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date pursuant to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, and accepted for purchase, will be paid to Holders on the applicable Settlement Date. The Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date with respect to an Offer will be promptly following the Guaranteed Delivery Date and is expected to be March 28, 2023, which is the second business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date.

Total Purchase Funds Available and Priority of Acceptance

The Offeror proposes to accept for purchase pursuant to the Offers an aggregate principal amount of Notes such that the total amount payable by the Offeror for all of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers (excluding all Accrued Coupon Payments payable in respect of such Notes) is no greater than U.S.$2,500,000,000, subject to increase or waiver by the Offeror as described in the Offer to Purchase (such amount, as the same may be increased or waived, the Maximum Purchase Consideration).

Accordingly on each Settlement Date, subject to the terms and conditions of the Offers, the Offeror will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered in the Offers in the order of the related Acceptance Priority Level set out in the table above (each an Acceptance Priority Level), beginning with the lowest numerical value, and all Notes validly tendered for purchase having a higher Acceptance Priority Level (being a lower numerical value) will be accepted for purchase before any Notes having a lower Acceptance Priority Level (being a higher numerical value), so long as (1) the Total Consideration, excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment, for all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes of such series, plus (2) the Total Consideration, excluding the Accrued Coupon Payment, for all validly tendered and not validly withdrawn Notes of all series having a higher Acceptance Priority Level than such series of Notes is equal to, or less than, the Maximum Purchase Consideration; provided, however, the Offeror may: (x) waive the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) with respect to one or more Offers and accept all Notes of the series sought in such Offer, and of any series of Notes sought in Offers with a higher Acceptance Priority Level, validly tendered and not validly withdrawn; or (y) skip any Offer for Notes that would have caused the Maximum Purchase Consideration to be exceeded and purchase all Notes of the next sequential series with a lower Acceptance Priority Level that the Offeror is able to accept without exceeding the Maximum Purchase Consideration Condition. It is possible that a series of Notes with a particular Acceptance Priority Level will not be accepted for purchase even if one or more series with a higher or lower Acceptance Priority Level are accepted for purchase.

If a given series of Notes is accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers, all Notes of that series that are validly tendered will be accepted for purchase. No series of Notes will be subject to proration pursuant to the Offers.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in an Offer, and be eligible to receive the relevant Total Consideration and Accrued Coupon Payment pursuant to the relevant Offer, Holders must validly tender their Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf (i) a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Information and Tender Agent by the Expiration Deadline or (ii) a valid Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and all other required documentation to the Information and Tender Agent by the Guaranteed Delivery Date.

Notes tendered in an Offer may be validly withdrawn at any time from the time of their submission until 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on March 22, 2023 (such time and date with respect to each series, as the same may be extended, the Withdrawal Date). Notes tendered after the applicable Withdrawal Date may not be withdrawn, except in limited circumstances described in the Offer to Purchase. Notes of a given series must be tendered only in respect of a minimum principal amount of Notes of the relevant series of no less than the minimum authorized denomination for such series, as set out in the table below, and may thereafter be submitted in integral multiples of the relevant amount set out in the Offer to Purchase.

CUSIP / ISIN Number Title of Security Minimum Authorized

Denominations Integral Multiples 22550L2D2 / US22550L2D25 1.000% Notes due 2023 $250,000 $1,000 22550L2F7 / US22550L2F72 0.520% Notes due 2023 $250,000 $1,000 22550UAD3 / US22550UAD37 Floating Rate Notes due 2023 $250,000 $1,000 22550L2E0 / US22550L2E08 0.495% Notes due 2024 $250,000 $1,000 22550UAB7 / US22550UAB70 Floating Rate Notes due 2024 $250,000 $1,000 22550L2J9 / US22550L2J94 4.750% Notes due 2024 $250,000 $1,000 22546QAP2 / US22546QAP28 3.625% Notes due 2024 $250,000 $1,000 22550L2H3 / US22550L2H39 3.700% Notes due 2025 $250,000 $1,000 22550UAF8 / US22550UAF84 Floating Rate Notes due 2025 $250,000 $1,000 22550L2C4 / US22550L2C42 2.950% Notes due 2025 $250,000 $1,000

Recent Developments

The Offeror has launched, contemporaneously with the launch of the Offers, invitations to holders of certain series of euro-denominated debt securities to tender such securities for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the Euro Offers). The Euro Offers are (i) not open to any person located or resident in the United States, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands) and such persons are not eligible to participate in or tender any securities pursuant to the Euro Offers. The Euro Offers are described in a separate offer document, and are not the subject of, and shall not be deemed to be offered by, the Offer to Purchase

Indicative Timetable for the Offers

Events Times and Dates (All times are New York City time) Commencement of the Offers March 15, 2023. Withdrawal Date 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2023 Expiration Date 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2023 Initial Settlement Date March 24, 2023 Guaranteed Delivery Date 5:00 p.m. on the second business day after the Expiration Date,

expected to be March 24, 2023 Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date the second business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date,

expected to be March 28, 2023

The above times and dates are subject to the right of the Offeror to extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offers (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Offer to Purchase) as described in Offer to Purchase.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which withdrawal is permitted) withdraw their instruction to participate in, an Offer before the deadlines set out above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and DTC for the submission and withdrawal of Tender Instructions may be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Offer to Purchase.

Unless stated otherwise, the Offeror may choose to make announcements in connection with the Offers in any reasonable manner (including on the relevant Reuters Insider Screen), but it will have no obligation to make announcements in any particular manner other than by issuing a press release to a Notifying News Service. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained from the Information and Tender Agent, the contact details for which are below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to DTC and Holders are urged to contact the Information and Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offers. In addition, Holders may contact the Dealer Manager for information using the contact details below.

Holders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of, and information on the procedures for participating in, any Offer.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as Dealer Manager and D.F. King & Co. Inc. is acting as Information and Tender Agent.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offers may be directed to the Dealer Manager:

The Dealer Manager

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Eleven Madison Avenue, 4th Floor

New York, New York 10010

United States

Telephone:

Within the United States:

(800) 820-1653 (U.S. toll free)

(212) 538-2147 (Collect)

Outside the United States:

+44 20 7883 8763

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: [email protected]

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the delivery of Tender Instructions may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are available for Holders at the following web address: www.dfking.com/cs.

The Information and Tender Agent

D.F. King & Co. Inc.

48 Wall Street

New York, NY 10005

United States

Banks and Brokers (Collect):

+1 (212) 269 5550

All others (U.S. toll free):

+1 (800) 714 3311

Attention: Michael Horthman

Email: [email protected]

