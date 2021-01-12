Credit Suisse Names WalkMe a Disruptive Technology Award Winner, Highlighting the Growth Potential of the Digital Adoption Category

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe, the leading digital adoption platform and one of the fastest-growing software companies globally, today announced it has been named a winner of Credit Suisse's 2020 Disruptive Technology Recognition (DTR) Program, an annual recognition of the top disruptors of traditional enterprise information technology – highlighting that the digital adoption category is a significant market force and the secret sauce enabling the success of enterprise digital transformation .

The DTR Program was established to promote innovation and collaboration at the bank and at partner firms. It evaluates game-changing companies focused on improving enterprise technology with broad applicability across industries.

As the digital adoption leader – holding more than half of the global revenue share in the DAP market – WalkMe is the single source of truth for senior leadership looking to develop a nuanced understanding of how technology is being utilized across their organization to effectively achieve business ROI.

"The DTR Program is designed to highlight changes within technology from disruptors like WalkMe," said Dave Patten, managing director, CM&A at Credit Suisse. "We are looking to recognize companies that are changing the way business is done now and pave the way for others in the future."

"The world has undergone a tectonic shift in 2020 and forward-thinking enterprise organizations are making digital dexterity a C-suite priority" said Rafael Sweary, President and co-founder of WalkMe. "We are delighted to be recognized as one of the four organizations disrupting enterprise technology. As we look toward the future, we expect to see even further innovation in the market, with digital adoption underpinning significant advances across multiple sectors and industries."

This award comes hot on the heels of the recent 'Improve Employee Usage, Engagement and Productivity With Digital Adoption Solutions' report, authored by Gartner analysts Melissa Hilbert , Stephen Emmott, asserts that the Digital Adoption category is "is strengthening its position in the market and is a pivotal technology, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterward."

The Gartner report notes an impressive statistic: that "by 2025, 70% of organizations will use digital adoption solutions across the entire technology stack to overcome still insufficient application user experiences." This speaks volumes to the growth trajectory of the digital adoption category, spurred by the sophistication of digital adoption technologies and their multiplicity of use cases.

WalkMe remains firmly at the center of an ecosystem which has seen significant growth during the pandemic year, and this recognition from Credit Suisse only serves to further underline WalkMe's position as a technology innovator.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About WalkMe

WalkMe is a code-free digital adoption platform that enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to ultimately maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment . The all-encompassing platform leverages proprietary technology to provide visibility to the CIO and executive management, while improving user experience , productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and 3rd party integration capabilities, WalkMe's platform offers endless opportunities to customize WalkMe for every organization's needs.

Media Contact

Emma Pearce

PR Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE WalkMe

Related Links

https://www.walkme.com/

