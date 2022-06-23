Credit Suisse Veteran Tommy Mercein Named Homium Inc. CEO

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homium Inc., a digital asset platform that transforms residential home equity into an institutional digital asset class, today announced that Credit Suisse veteran Tommy Mercein will join https://homium.io/ as its new CEO, leading a company with a revolutionary technology platform that allows homeowners to access trapped home equity without adding to their debt burden or interest expense.

Mercein brings a wealth of experience to Homium, having spent 33 years at Credit Suisse, most recently as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking and Capital Markets and Chairman and CIO of the Pension Investment Committee. He also served as Global Head of Debt Capital Markets and held senior roles in fixed income and investment banking.

Mercein looks forward to the continued partnership with Credit Suisse as Homium begins its institutional outreach. Institutional investors receive home price appreciation (HPA) through ownership of digital tokens, representing shares of the pool of preferred home equity.

"I am excited to join Homium as we have the unique opportunity to bring together institutional investors via the capital markets to help homeowners unlock trapped home equity, in partnership with one another and with totally aligned interests to unlock billions in value benefitting homeowners and their communities and creating an entirely new asset class for investors," Mercein said.

Brett Markinson, the current CEO and Founder of Homium, will transition to Executive Chairman. Homium was incubated out of Markinson's family office and developed in partnership with Credit Suisse, Securitize and Fireblocks over the past two years.

For more information about Homium, visit https://homium.io/.

About Homium Inc.

Homium Inc. helps homeowners and investors achieve their goals by using patented blockchain technology and smart contracts to monetize, securitize and tokenize owner-occupied home equity at scale. Homium enables capital to flow from institutions to homeowners via an efficient, transparent and auditable process. Utilizing digital tokens, SEC registered securities and a real-time securitization engine, for the first time, investors can gain exposure to home price appreciation (HPA) at scale in a uniform and tradeable format. Homium plans an initial launch in California, servicing the largest addressable market in the U.S. at over nine trillion dollars. For more information about Homium, visit https://homium.io/.

