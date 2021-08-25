Credit Union Consultant Helps Empower Women in Bestselling Book

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurie Maddalena, CEO of Envision Excellence, a national leadership development organization based in Laytonsville, MD, has contributed a chapter to the newly released book, Women Who Shine.

Women Who Shine is a collection of stories designed to empower women to overcome challenges and create success personally and professionally. The book was released on Aug. 13, 2021, by Kate Butler books and is available on Amazon.

Maddalena's story, "Becoming Your Best," is about experiences in her childhood that led to low self-esteem and how she overcame these challenges to build confidence and create success.

"I am thrilled to be part of a movement empowering women to create success both personally and professionally," said Maddalena. "This is my second collaboration with Kate Butler to share stories designed to help women lead their best lives. I hope these stories inspire women to become their best, no matter what their circumstances in life."



Maddalena previously contributed a story to the #1 International Bestselling book, Women Who Empower, published in December 2020.

Maddalena is available for interviews about the book, as well as more in-depth discussions around women in leadership.

About Laurie Maddalena

Laurie Maddalena is CEO of Envision Excellence, a leadership development consulting firm that provides leadership development programs for managers and executives, management training, Myers-Briggs facilitation, Emotional Intelligence surveys and leadership assessments. Laurie has been personally mentored by Jack Canfield, author of The Success Principles, and is a certified Success Principles Trainer.

Laurie is a member of the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), a designation earned by less than 15% of speakers worldwide. She writes a monthly online column for next generation leaders for Credit Union Executive Society (CUES), is a contributing writer on leadership for CUInsight, and has published articles in Credit Union Management.

She works primarily with credit unions and manufacturers nationwide.

For more information, or to schedule an interview, please contact Lisa Stafford at (301) 929-1863, [email protected], or visit envisionexcellence.net.

