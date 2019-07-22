Credit Union Cultivator LLC Welcomes Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union Inc to its Client List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union Cultivator LLC announced it has onboarded Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union Inc, headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

We are pleased that Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union Inc has chosen us as a partner for their digital and marketing analytics transformation.

"Our data analytics platform is designed to be used by all Credit Unions regardless of asset size. We use a unique out-of-the-box (no data hosting) technology process which allows a rapid and effective installation and integration within just a few days. This permits the Credit Unions to have faster and easy access to member insights, identify new growth opportunities and create better products that support their members' financial needs at their fingertips."

Mr. Rafael A. Duluc, President of Credit Union Cultivator LLC.

Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union has joined our growing industry list which allows them to effectively segment their members and identify the right marketing product approach with a few simple clicks.

"Credit Union Cultivator has helped us expedite our marketing process and in a matter of days we were up and running. With its easy and powerful graphical interface we're able to visualize our member's current financial state so we can better help them meet their financial goals."

Karen F. Orie, Manager/CEO of Hampton Roads Educators Credit Union Inc.

Credit Union Cultivator is focused on building actionable, no data hosting marketing and analytics software tools, utilizing preset algorithms and best practices adoption to help Credit Unions compete, strengthen market share and build long term growth. For more information, please visit: www.creditunioncultivator.com

