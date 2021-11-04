Credit Union of Colorado & Its Members Reap Benefits of Tyfone/Zendesk Collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of Tyfone, a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions, Credit Union of Colorado ($2.2 billion in assets; 147,000 members) has integrated Tyfone's nFinia™ omnichannel digital banking platform with Zendesk, Inc.'s customer service platform.

Tyfone and Zendesk's existing relationship allows the integration between Tyfone's nFinia and Zendesk at the institutional level, to further enhance the customer experience. However, once Credit Union of Colorado recognized the full potential of Zendesk with customers, it began deploying the solution internally across the enterprise.

"We had a series of different systems that didn't integrate," said Mitch Rosenbaum, Credit Union of Colorado's Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce. "That all changed with Zendesk."

Now, the Credit Union has a centralized ticketing system for all member communications and can get a holistic view of all the interactions every agent has with members—increasing both agent and member satisfaction.

"Members are now getting all of their emails from one address, with the same look," Rosenbaum said. "All messages are displayed in the same secure center within all digital banking channels, which has had a huge impact on customer satisfaction."

A complete case study on Credit Union of Colorado's success with nFinia and Zendesk is available here .

