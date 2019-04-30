Credit Union Of Colorado Chooses Coinstar For Member Coin Counting

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, LLC, the leader in self-service coin counting, today announced an agreement with the Credit Union of Colorado to install 16 Coinstar® kiosks in all the credit union's branches across the state. Coinstar was selected for its turnkey operation, reliability and accurate coin counting, and will replace the credit union's former labor-intensive do-it-yourself solution.

"Coinstar has a superior model that we believe will help us be more efficient, save money, and at the same time deliver a trusted and reliable solution to our members," said Kevin Rivard, director of branch operations for Credit Union of Colorado. "We experienced reliability and maintenance issues with our previous coin-counting equipment, often diverting staff from their regular duties to manage the coin services. Coinstar's full-service solution allows our team to focus on the members and not machines."

Coinstar Solution Provides Multiple Benefits

Kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar; no service contracts required

Coin is picked-up and handled by Coinstar; credit union employees don't have to count, bag or handle heavy coin bins

Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting

Labor savings are realized, and employees are freed up to serve members

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand

"Coinstar has been in the business of coin counting for more than 25 years and our kiosks were built from the ground up to efficiently process consumer coin with high up times so that our kiosks are readily available to customers," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "We're pleased to partner with the Credit Union of Colorado and look forward to taking over the end-to-end management of coins so they can focus on the other important parts of running their business."

About 12 Coinstar kiosks are currently installed at the Credit Union of Colorado with the remainder coming by summer. Consumers can find Credit Union of Colorado locations by visiting www.cuofco.org.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Credit Union of Colorado

Founded in 1934, Credit Union of Colorado has 15 branches throughout Colorado and more than 129,000 members, making it one of the state's largest Colorado-based credit unions. In addition to nine branches in metro Denver, there are offices in Cañon City, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo. Membership is open to nearly anyone. Learn more about the credit union at cuofco.org.

SOURCE Coinstar

Related Links

https://www.coinstar.com

