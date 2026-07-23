Credit Union of Southern California Donates $20,000 to Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce at Wake Up Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to supporting local communities, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) presented a $20,000 donation to the Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce during the July 15 Wake Up Whittier networking event at CU SoCal's Whittier Greenleaf branch.

"Strong communities are built through meaningful partnerships," said Dave Gunderson, President and CEO of CU SoCal. "The Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce plays an important role in supporting local businesses and fostering economic development. We are proud to invest in their work and contribute to the continued success and growth of the Whittier community."

Hosted by CU SoCal in partnership with the Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce, this monthly event brings together local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders to network, hear updates from city officials, and strengthen community partnerships.

The event welcomed approximately 115 attendees representing local businesses and organizations. The morning began with a performance of the national anthem by the Boys & Girls Club of Whittier choir. CU SoCal's $20,000 donation was the largest announcement of the morning.

Featured speakers included Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Shannon Hammer, Chamber President Liz Apodaca, and Whittier Mayor Pro Tem Mary Ann Pacheco, who shared community and city updates.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $4 billion in assets, and serves more than 187,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California