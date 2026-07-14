CU SoCal Team Members and Members Rally to Support Local Families Through Diaper Drive

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is proud to announce the success of its recent diaper drive, which generated thousands of essential items to support local families in need across Orange County and Los Angeles County.

Through the collective efforts of CU SoCal team members and Members, the organization donated more than 5,000 individual items—including diapers, wipes, and baby food—to benefit HomeAid OCLA and the families they serve. Donations were collected from 12 branch locations, along with contributions from the credit union's Anaheim Hills headquarters, reflecting strong participation across the credit union.

"We are grateful to the CU SoCal team for participating in our drive and for their generosity. Because you cared, families will not have to choose between diapers or feeding their children," said Gina Cunningham, Executive Director for HomeAid OCLA. "Please extend our heartfelt thank you to everyone for their support."

The diaper drive is part of CU SoCal's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. The items collected will directly support mothers, infants, and families experiencing challenging life circumstances—helping provide essential care during critical times.

"These donations reflect our continued commitment to supporting the communities where our Members live and work," said Dave Gunderson, President and CEO of CU SoCal. "We're proud to see our team members and Members come together to make a meaningful difference for local families."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $4 billion in assets, and serves more than 187,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California