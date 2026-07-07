CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PROMOTES YOUTH MEMBERSHIP WITH BACK-TO-SCHOOL CAMPAIGN

New Youth Members Receive a $25 Bonus Deposit and $10 In-N-Out® Gift Card, Plus Automatic Entry to Win a $500 Gift Card

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is helping families kick off the school year with special Youth Membership offers. From July 1 through August 31, 2026, eligible new Youth Members ages 17 and younger will receive a $25 bonus deposit and a $10 In-N-Out® gift card (while supplies last) when they open a new Youth Membership at any CU SoCal branch. In addition, every eligible new Youth Membership will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $500 Target® or Walmart® gift cards. Youth Memberships must be opened in person at a CU SoCal branch by a parent or legal guardian.

"We hope this promotion encourages Southern California youth to develop strong saving habits, build financial confidence, and learn skills that will help them thrive throughout their lives," said President and CEO Dave Gunderson.

In addition to opening a Youth Membership, families can learn about CU SoCal's Financial Literacy for Youth program (CU F.L.Y), designed to help young people learn, earn, and build a strong financial foundation. Learn more at CUSoCal.org/cufly.

For more information about CU SoCal's Youth Membership promotion and to schedule a branch appointment, visit CUSoCal.org/Youth.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is a federally chartered credit union open to anyone who qualifies for Membership. Individuals may become Members through family or household relationships, employer partnerships, select educational institutions, residency or employment in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, or through a complimentary membership in a CU SoCal nonprofit partner association. CU SoCal remains a Member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative dedicated to helping Members build better lives through personalized financial services and support. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $4 billion in assets, and serves more than 187,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California