Credit Union of Southern California Donates Nearly $260,0000 to Local Charities During Summer Giving Campaign

CU SoCal Continues 'People Helping People' Philosophy

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its long-standing tradition of People Helping People, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donates to charitable organizations year-round. As part of that tradition, the credit union visits local nonprofits each summer—surprising them with donations to support their efforts in strengthening communities. During its 2025 summer charitable tour, CU SoCal donated nearly $260,000 to organizations across the region—part of the credit union's ongoing, year-round commitment to giving back.

More than 20 nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties received contributions ranging from $1,500 to $34,000—the latter representing the first installment of CU SoCal's pledge of up to $100,000 to that organization. Beneficiaries included organizations focused on youth programs, housing and homelessness, food insecurity, education, and crisis support.

"CU SoCal's mission has always been rooted in empowering the communities we serve," said Dave Gunderson, President and CEO of CU SoCal. "We're honored to support these incredible organizations that provide essential services, care, and hope to so many individuals and families. Our Members make these contributions possible, and together, we're making a lasting difference."

These donations continue CU SoCal's legacy of community investment through partnerships with local nonprofits such as Interfaith Food Center, Ronald McDonald House of Pasadena, Whittier College, Women's and Children's Crisis Shelter, and several community-based programs and foundations.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, and Lake Havasu City. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.6 billion in assets, and serves more than 180,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org .

