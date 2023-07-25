Credit Union of Southern California Donates to 23 Orange County and L.A. County Charities

WHITTIER, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its tradition of giving back to local communities, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donated $199,000 to 23 local charitable organizations in Whittier and the surrounding Southern California area.

The initiative culminated at Wake Up Whittier, presented by the Whittier Chamber of Commerce, July 19 at CU SoCal's Whittier Greenleaf branch. The event was attended by representatives from 150 local businesses.

Wake Up Whittier Event: (Pictured left to right) CU SoCal Chief Communications and Experience Officer Michelle Hunter, CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson, Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Carol Crosby, CU SoCal Corporate Advisory Board Member Gil Rodriguez, and CU SoCal VP of Business and Talent Development Melissa Manning represent support for the upcoming Hathaway Golf Tournament, held by the Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce, by announcing the credit union’s $6,000 title sponsorship.
From June to July, CU SoCal dispersed donations ranging from $1,500 to $25,000 to various charitable organizations across Orange County and L.A. County. Throughout the campaign, CU SoCal representatives visited staff members at the non-profit organizations and hand-delivered donation checks.

The contributions supported a diverse group of charitable causes, including the Assistance League of Whittier, Shelter's Right Hand, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Whittier, Fullerton, and La Habra.

At the Wake Up Whittier event, CU SoCal President and CEO Dave Gunderson presented a $6,000 check to the Whittier Chamber of Commerce, in support of their Hathaway Golf Tournament.

"Building Better Lives is a collective effort that we fully embrace across the credit union," said Gunderson. "By joining hands and working together, we can create a brighter future, empower individuals, and foster thriving communities. Positively impacting the lives of those we serve drives us every day."

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.7 billion in assets, and serves more than 145,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

