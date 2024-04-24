CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EARNS GALLUP 2024 EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD

CU SoCal is among the top 60 places to work worldwide

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) was recognized by workplace consulting and research firm Gallup as one of the top 60 places to work worldwide by earning a Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for 2024.

The measurement for the award is employee engagement, a concept that measures the success of manager and employee harmony, employee wellbeing, transparent communication, and employees' belief in the mission of their organization. Receiving the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award signifies employees feel empowered, valued, and collectively work toward fulfilling an organization's mission.

"We strive to instill a positive, engaging culture that centers on our core mission of Building Better Lives for our Members," said Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO. "We are focused on personal development for all employees, combined with open and transparent lines of communication, and an atmosphere of caring for each other. Throughout every aspect of our culture, we instill the importance of C.A.R.E. 4, which emphasizes professional competence, having a positive attitude, being a relationship builder with our Members and each other, and being eager to provide an exceptional experience to everyone you serve."

To earn consideration from Gallup, organizations must place in the top percentile defined by Gallup each year. Qualifying organizations are then invited to apply for the award by submitting detailed evidence of their culture of excellence that led to a top tier placement. A panel of Gallup experts then analyze the data and record their results.

More information on Gallup and the 2024 Exceptional Workplace Award Winners can be found here.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.8 billion in assets, and serves more than 154,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org .

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California