Credit Union Provides Guidance for Men of Color

AFCU's leadership staff engaged in a virtual discussion with over 50 participants leading conversations to navigate personal growth and higher education as a person of color. There was a wide variety of open discussions, including the challenges of growing up as a minority and finding personal mentors if lacking relationships at home.

MSI – Fullerton is a California State University, Fullerton department focused on advancing and fostering the potential of men of color at the undergraduate level. On September 25, 2020, MSI - Fullerton hosted a virtual retreat that American First was proud to sponsor and actively support with guidance and perspective during "Fireside from AFCU," a discourse with AFCU leadership staff.

"What's missing for people of color is opportunity and preparation. If our personnel can be part of that opportunity and experience, we are doing our part," said Michael Williams, Vice President of Consumer Lending at American First, "AFCU wants to put those words into actions, avoid the pitfalls I fell into."

