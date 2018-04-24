CreditEase Leads Fintech Innovations in Global Investment for the New Era

At the conference, CEFIF was nominated as "Top Fintech Equity Investor" at the 2018 LendIt USA conference. The LendIt annual conference is recognized as one of the largest global Fintech industry events.

Several of the Fund's portfolio companies were also nominated for awards at the LendIt conference. Upgrade, marketplace credit platform, was nominated as "Top Emerging Lending Platform" while Funding Circle, a small business lender in UK and Europe, was nominated as "Top Small Business Lending Platform". Another portfolio company NAV, an enterprise financial information services platform for small businesses, was nominated as "Top Emerging Tech Company" and Lending Home invested by Overseas Private Credit Fund (OPCF for short, the first Chinese offshore fund to invest in loans issued by Western platforms backed by CreditEase) was nominated as "Top Real Estate Platform". These nominations are a testament to CreditEase's ongoing contribution to the global Fintech sector and its track record in global investments.

The Fintech Fund team attended the LendIt conference in San Francisco and its senior executives participated actively in various speaking engagements.

Earlier in this month, CEFIF was also ranked number 3 amongst Early-Stage Fintech Investors in the United States by Crunchbase News. Crunchbase is the leading destination for millions of users to discover industry trends, investments, and news about global companies -- from startups to the Fortune 1000. And CEFIF came into the ranking list due to the good performance of its portfolio companies.

Ms. Anju Patwardhan, Managing Director of CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by LendIt USA as the 'Top Fintech Equity Investor' and by Crunchbase as one of the 'Top Early-Stage Fintech Investors' earlier this month. These nominations carry a huge significance for a young fund like ours. We continue to invest in and partner with entrepreneurs whose unique approach to core challenges will help to define the future of financial services."

Ms. Anju Patwardhan moderated the panel discussion on "Artificial Intelligence: Myths and Realities in AutoTech, WealthTech and SME Scoring" with founders of Fair, NAV, and Ellevest. She shared with the audience CreditEase's views on future Fintech opportunities and use artificial intelligence in financial services. She also discussed the adoption of artificial intelligence and big data applications in financial services.

Mr. Zheng Cui, Partner with the Fintech Fund, participated in a panel discussion on "China's Top Fintech Companies and how they Lead Innovation".

As a flagship company in the Fintech sector, CreditEase is committed to the ongoing advancement of inclusive finance and wealth management with technology empowerment. Through the investments by CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund, CreditEase continues to expand its global footprint, identify high-quality assets and growth opportunities globally, and promote financial innovations.

About CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund:

Founded in February 2016, CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund is a venture fund investing in growth-stage FinTech companies globally. CreditEase FinTech Investment Fund has an equivalent of USD 1 billion in total committed capital. The fund invests globally in five sub-segments within the domain of FinTech: Lending, Payments, Personal Finance/Wealth Management, Insurance, and Enterprise Solutions.

About CreditEase:

CreditEase is a Beijing-based leading FinTech conglomerate in China, specializing in inclusive finance and wealth management, in addition to payment technology, marketplace lending, crowdfunding, robo-advisory, insurance technology and blockchain products and services. CreditEase actively engages with global FinTech innovators through business incubation, commercial co-operation, and investment. Better tech, better finance, better world.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creditease-leads-fintech-innovations-in-global-investment-for-the-new-era-300635369.html

SOURCE CreditEase