CreditEase Wealth Management Wins Two Best Wealth Manager Awards at the Asian Private Banker China Wealth Awards Gala Dinner

CreditEase Wealth Management is a long-term partner to Chinese HNWs, and provides services and products related to investment, quality of life, succession, education and philanthropy.

CreditEase Wealth Management combines digital innovation with deep economic and investment research, to deliver wealth management solutions to clients

Core to CreditEase Wealth Management's proposition is our 'Three Golden Principles for Asset Allocation' investment strategy, which highlights the importance of allocation across geographies and asset classes, as well as an overweight allocation to alternatives, via Fund of Funds.

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditEase Wealth Management (CreditEase WM) attended Asian Private Banker's inaugural China Wealth Awards Gala Dinner in Shanghai on May 7, and was awarded the Best Wealth Manager in China for Investment Research & Advisory, and Alternative Investment Advisory.

The Asian Private Banker's inaugural China Wealth Awards for wealth management in China are designed for the Chinese market to recognize private banks, institutions and independent wealth management firms for their achievements in the unique market environment of China in 2018, and to affirm their efforts to drive industry change and guide customers. The participants are required to be Chinese wealth management agencies, private banks or foreign-funded institutions operating in China. The categories of awards cover business and operations, client services, and investment solutions.

CreditEase Wealth Management wins the Best Wealth Manager in China for Alternative Investment Advisory

Hou Lin, Senior Vice President of CreditEase, said, "We are very honored to receive these awards: Best Wealth Manager in China for Investment Research & Advisory and Alternative Investment Advisory, which recognize the quality of our services to our HNW clients. CreditEase WM is committed to becoming a long-term partner of clients in terms of investment, life, succession, education and philanthropy."

"CreditEase WM provides professional services, which greatly helps our clients solve three major pain points - business digital remodeling, investment and succession. Our 'Three Golden Principles for Asset Allocation' remains a cornerstone for our wealth management business, and we continue to support our clients with cross-region allocation, cross-asset-class allocation, and having an overweight position in alternative assets via Fund of Funds for long-term investment. The advice of CreditEase WM to HNWIs & UHNWIs remains consistent: guiding our clients away from sole focus on limited asset domestic asset classes, to global asset allocation across multiple asset classes. CreditEase WM recommends investors to construct a multi-asset-class portfolio consisting of traditional assets, such as stocks and bonds, as well as various types of alternative assets, through the exercise of asset allocation and long-term investment," Lin added.

CreditEase Wealth Management wins the Best Wealth Manager in China for Investment Research & Advisory

"The Asset Allocation Strategy Research Team (the "Team") mainly focuses on generating research-based house views on the global macro economy and various major asset classes, providing guidance to our HNWIs on investments and generating research support for new product development," Lin said. "The Team focuses on not only the macro economy and short-term market movements, but also structural changes in the economy, and the trend of the overall economy and each asset class. The research work delivered by the Team, as recognized by investors, is fact-based, detail-oriented and forward looking."

Back in early 2016, CreditEase WM launched the first "Global Asset Allocation White Paper" for retail investors, and recommended our "Three Golden Principles for Asset Allocation". From that time onward, CreditEase WM has renewed its "Guidance on Asset Allocation Strategy" annually, providing annual updates on recommended asset allocation by asset class, with the aim to help our HNW clients protect and grow their assets.

2018 marks the 40th anniversary of China's market opening and reform. The year will also go down in history as a turning point for China's private banking and wealth management industry, which has experienced a decade of exponential growth since its founding in 2007. At this critical juncture, and during the momentous year of 2018, Asian Private Banker has chosen to launch its inaugural China Wealth Awards. In doing so, they believe practitioners who have delivered best practice services under China's unique circumstances and market environment, and who have driven positive change in the industry, and guided clients, deserve congratulation and recognition.

About CreditEase Wealth Management

CreditEase Wealth Management (CreditEase WM) is the wealth management brand for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals under CreditEase, a leading fintech company. As a leading player in China's wealth management industry, CreditEase WM aims to become the top wealth management brand for Chinese high net worth individuals around the globe. The company has set up branches in mainland China, and its business presence has also extended into Hong Kong, Singapore, Israel, Europe and North America. CreditEase WM provides professional investment services and life services for high net worth clients, and is committed to becoming a long-term partner of clients in terms of investment, life, succession, education and philanthropy. Investment services provided under its global asset allocation investment advisory service include domestic and offshore quasi fixed income, private equity, public equity, hedge fund, and real estate fund asset classes. Life services cover investment-driven immigration, offshore direct real estate investment, family trust, insurance and protection, tax planning, high-end education, and philanthropy.

