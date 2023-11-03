Crédito Real USA Finance is now: FinBe USA

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crédito Real USA Finance, LLC, is excited to announce the official launch of our company's new brand as FinBe USA. This rebranding represents a significant milestone in our journey as a leading force in the auto finance market.

FinBe USA Vamos Program for customers with no social security number or tax ID number.
FinBe USA signifies our commitment to innovation, growth, and providing exceptional products and services to our valued dealer partners, customers and vendors. Over the past 16 years, we have continuously evolved and expanded our offerings and level of customer service, and this new and fresh image and branding aligns with our vision for the future.

While our branding is changing, our commitment to providing exceptional auto finance services remains unwavering. Please be assured, this is a change in name and logo only. Our team, contact information, and customer service channels remain constant, with the added support of our leading global parent company, "Bepensa".

"For existing dealer partners, customers and vendors, I want to assure you that all other aspects of the company, including senior leadership, team members, product offerings, contact information and customer service channels remain the same. Our dedication to providing flexible finance solutions and great service is intact, and with the support of Bepensa as our parent company, we will be expanding our footprint in several new markets. Our mission is to be the industry leading lender to franchise and independent dealer partners servicing the Hispanic Community," stated Scot Seagrave, Managing Director, FinBe USA.

Key highlights of the rebranding include:

  • Modernized Brand Image: The new name comes with a modernized logo and brand visuals, reflecting our forward-thinking approach and dedication to staying at the forefront of the auto finance industry trends.
  • Enhance Customer Experience: As FinBe USA, we aim to raise the bar for the dealer partner, customer and channel partner experience by introducing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving need of our customers and the market.
  • Expanding Product and Service Portfolio: Our commitment to innovation drives us to expand our offerings, enabling us to address a broader range of opportunities in the market.
  • Strengthened Partnerships: We believe that the rebranding and additional resources will not only fortify our existing partnerships, but also open doors to new collaborative opportunities.

"Crédito Real USA Finance always focused on delivering product and service excellence to its dealer partners, customers and vendor partners. This new chapter gives FinBe USA, supported by Bepensa, the opportunity to grow, innovate and be a major player in the auto finance landscape," stated Bepensa´s CEO José María Casares Cámara.

For more information about FinBe USA and our rebranding, please visit our website at www.finbeusa.com. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence with all of our existing and future customers.

About FinBe USA 
Based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, FinBe USA is a national deep subprime lender that has been working with franchise and independent auto dealerships since 2007 to originate auto loans for applicants.

About Bepensa
Bepensa is a Mexican business group, comprised of more than 40 companies grouped into 5 business units: Bepensa Bebidas, Bepensa Motriz, Bepensa Industrial, Bepensa Capital and Bepensa Spirits. Together, they provide employment and well-being to more than 13,000 people in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the United States. Its dozens of brands, many of them global leaders in their categories, seek to satisfy the needs of its more than 350,000 registered customers and millions of consumers in these three countries. To learn more about Bepensa, visit www.bepensa.com.

